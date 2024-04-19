BOP surplus hits 14-month high in March–BSP

The country’s balance of payments (BOP) surplus posted a 14-month high in March 2024, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

The data showed the country posted a BOP surplus of $1.173 billion in March, the highest since the $3.081-billion surplus posted in January 2023.

The BOP posted a deficit of $196 million in February 2024 and $740 million in January 2024.

“The BOP surplus in March 2024 reflected inflows arising mainly from the National Government’s [NG] net foreign currency deposits with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas [BSP] and net income from the BSP’s investments abroad,” BSP said.

In the first quarter, BSP said the BOP surplus reached $238 million. This was lower than the $3.5-billion surplus recorded in January-March 2023.

“This cumulative BOP surplus reflected mainly the improvement in the balance of trade alongside the net inflows from personal remittances, net foreign borrowings by the NG, foreign direct investments, and foreign portfolio investments,” BSP said.

The BSP said the country’s BOP position reflected an increase in the final gross international reserves (GIR) level to $104.1 billion as of end-March 2024 from $102 billion as of end-February 2024.

The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.7 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Moreover, it is also about 5.9 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.7 times based on residual maturity.

The BSP noted that the country’s trade deficit for January-February 2024 reached $8 billion, down from the $9.4 billion deficit posted in January-February 2023.

The central bank also explained that the external liquidity buffer ensures availability of foreign exchange to meet balance of payments financing needs, such as for payment of imports and debt service, in extreme conditions when there are no export earnings or foreign loans.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





