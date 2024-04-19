`

Today’s front page, Thursday, April 18, 2024

screenshot 2024 04 18 at 12.22.32 pm

Archers beat Red Lions, advance to D-League semis with Scorpions

  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • 728 90
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • sm 728x90 summer april 1 10
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

RIGNING champion EcoOil-La Salle defeated Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 82-71, on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Green Archers, who swept the Red Lions in last year’s finals, led all the way to complete a five-game sweep in the six-team, single round classification phase and clinch the No. 1 seed.

“The first thing we told our players heading into this game was we have to respect San Beda,” La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said. “They’re not NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] champions for nothing and they’re coming off a tough loss against CEU [Centro Escolar University] so we expected a physical battle.”

CEU became the biggest beneficiary of EcoOil-La Salle’s victory as it claimed the other outright semifinals seat up for grabs—the Scorpions beat CCI-Yengskivel,96-78, in the second game to finish the round with a 4-1 record.

It was a tough loss for the Red Lions, who absorbed their second defeat in a span of three days for a 3-2 record and were relegated to the quarterfinals but with  a twice-to-beat advantage against Keanzel Basketball, which lost to GoTorakku-St. Clare, 124-90, in the first match.

The other quarterfinal pairing pits Go Torakku-St. Clare (2-3) and CCI-Yengskivel (1-4).

  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

The quarterfinals start Monday.

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250

Know more