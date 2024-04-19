Archers beat Red Lions, advance to D-League semis with Scorpions

RIGNING champion EcoOil-La Salle defeated Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda, 82-71, on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Green Archers, who swept the Red Lions in last year’s finals, led all the way to complete a five-game sweep in the six-team, single round classification phase and clinch the No. 1 seed.

“The first thing we told our players heading into this game was we have to respect San Beda,” La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said. “They’re not NCAA [National Collegiate Athletic Association] champions for nothing and they’re coming off a tough loss against CEU [Centro Escolar University] so we expected a physical battle.”

CEU became the biggest beneficiary of EcoOil-La Salle’s victory as it claimed the other outright semifinals seat up for grabs—the Scorpions beat CCI-Yengskivel,96-78, in the second game to finish the round with a 4-1 record.

It was a tough loss for the Red Lions, who absorbed their second defeat in a span of three days for a 3-2 record and were relegated to the quarterfinals but with a twice-to-beat advantage against Keanzel Basketball, which lost to GoTorakku-St. Clare, 124-90, in the first match.

The other quarterfinal pairing pits Go Torakku-St. Clare (2-3) and CCI-Yengskivel (1-4).

The quarterfinals start Monday.