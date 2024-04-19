Alternative package of PUV reforms pitched to government

THE Move As One Coalition has presented a comprehensive counterproposal to the government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to address the challenges facing the transport industry.

The coalition proposed the implementation of the Comprehensive Public Transport Reform (COMMUTER) Program as an alternative to the government’s current strategy, which involves the consolidation of PUV franchises until April 30.

It explained that the proposed program aims to improve commuter service quality by ensuring safety, stability, sufficiency, and inclusivity in the transportation system while warranting a fair transition for transport workers.

Under this proposal, priority routes would be targeted for comprehensive reform, with a focus on appointing single, consolidated franchise holders and establishing clear service plans, standards, and monitoring mechanisms.

This would involve the development of local public transport route plans, service contracts, and the adoption of modern technology such as GPS tracking and fare collection systems.

“These service plans and standards per route should be properly monitored and enforced by the government so commuters receive improved services, operators are given incentives to meet and exceed targets for quality and sufficiency, and accountabilities are clear,” the coalition said.

Additionally, it emphasized the importance of providing fair compensation for transport workers who may voluntarily exit the industry or face involuntary displacement due to consolidation.

Clear guidelines for compensation packages, including provisions for senior citizens and voluntary opt-outs, are deemed essential for a smooth transition.

“Transport workers should have freedom to withdraw from these corporations and cooperatives without the threat of being phased out. Transport workers have valid concerns and fears about joining cooperatives or corporations. Some transport workers do not trust their leaders,” the coalition said.

It added that others fear corporations will kick them out of their routes.

“Conflict happens. Many, therefore, are cooperatives only in name: no service plan, no real organization, no fleet management, no ready financial systems. The DOTr and the Office of Transport Cooperatives must focus their limited resources on building good case studies, demonstrating success, and building trust, instead of spreading themselves too thin managing consolidation everywhere,” Move As One said.

Furthermore, the COMMUTER program suggests prioritizing franchise allocation to existing transport workers with time-bound exclusivity per route to promote proper fleet management and reduce competition among franchise holders.

“Government should give incentives for transport workers to consolidate, including partnering with local government units to enter into service contracts in these exclusive routes,” Move As One said.

It also contends that the current April 30 deadline overlooks the systemic issues within the transportation sector and may exacerbate challenges for commuters and transport workers.

Move As One argued that a “piecemeal approach” lacks the necessary infrastructure and resources to facilitate effective consolidation nationwide.

“The government’s decision to force the consolidation deadline by April 30 as a piecemeal approach is harmful: it will further lessen transport supply, limit transport options, and make the lives of commuters worse, especially at a time when the Philippine National Railways has suspended its operations and when the MMDA is bent on banning e-bikes and e-trikes on major roads,” the coalition said.

The coalition called for a shift towards a more “comprehensive and compassionate approach” to transport reform, urging the government to reconsider its stance on the consolidation deadline and embrace the principles outlined in the COMMUTER program for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.

Industry consolidation refers to government’s requirement for PUV operators to form cooperatives or corporations in order to gain access to business financing to acquire modern units.

The PUVMP, which started in 2017, aims to overhaul the nation’s public transportation system, particularly focusing on jeepneys, the backbone of public transit in the Philippines.

The program’s main goal is to modernize and unify the fragmented public utility vehicle industry, emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards. The program’s objectives include changing the franchising system, introducing new routes, and providing education to drivers.

Commuter groups and networks and driver organizations had called on the government to delay the implementation of the program, as this will result in a significant loss in transport supply, which they argue has already been insufficient to meet the current demand.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





