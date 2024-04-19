Agencies ‘ready’ to help OFWs as Middle East heats up

GOVERNMENT agencies on Thursday confirmed their preparedness to support overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the Middle East crisis.

They made the commitment at a briefing of the House Committee on Overseas Workers Affairs, led by Representative Ron P. Salo, to evaluate the government’s readiness to address potential challenges faced by OFWs amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Salo stressed the necessity for a robust crisis management strategy involving collaboration among various government agencies, including the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of National Defense (DND), and Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“Under the directive of Speaker Martin Romualdez, we convened to ensure that our contingency plans are watertight and responsive to the potential crises our OFWs in the Middle East may face,” Salo stated.

The DFA, represented by Undersecretary Ed De Vega, emphasized the confidentiality of the contingency plan for security reasons while ensuring thorough coordination with other government agencies through the One-Country Team Approach (OCTA).

Philippine ambassadors from Middle Eastern countries, including H.E. Pedro Laylo, H.E. Raymond Balatbat, H.E. Wilfredo Santos, and H.E. Ezzedin Tago affirmed their commitment to OFW welfare during the session via Zoom, providing updates on the ground situation.

Highlighting the nation’s readiness, the DFA gave the country’s preparedness a confidence rating of 9 out of 10, saying the government has continuously refined its response mechanisms, drawing from extensive experience in managing similar crises previously.

OIC Secretary Hans Cacdac of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), along with representatives from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), pledged swift assistance for OFWs, particularly in repatriation efforts.

The Center for Migrant Advocacy (CMA), a private stakeholder in attendance, lauded the government’s proactive stance and its efforts to engage leaders of Filipino communities and organizations in these nations of concern in their crisis management strategies on the ground.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI), the Department of National Defense (DND), the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), OFW groups and recruitment agencies, also assured their readiness and collaboration.

“I feel relieved and assured that our agencies, primarily tasked with ensuring the safety of our Kababayans, have affirmed that a contingency plan is in place in the event of war in the Middle East. Furthermore, this plan is shared with and supported by all other agencies, is consistent with the pertinent laws of the host states, and is properly communicated with our Filipino communities,” Salo said.

Salo, meanwhile, urged OFWs in the Middle East to exercise caution and preparedness.

“I urge our OFWs to remain vigilant, stay informed about developments, and promptly seek assistance from our embassies if necessary,” emphasized Salo.

“Today’s gathering demonstrated a united front in our resolve to ensure the safety of OFWs, especially in crisis areas. It is this type of whole-of-government, whole-of-nation, and whole-of-society approach that reflects our commitment to our Kababayans,” said Salo.