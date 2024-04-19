Addressing the delayed pandemic compensation for our health workers

The news that the Department of Health still needs an additional P23.4 billion to pay 4.3 million claims for Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (HEA and Covid-19 Sickness and Death Compensation) is deeply concerning. Our healthcare workers have risked their lives on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic, and they deserve to be compensated in a timely manner for their immense sacrifices. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Payouts for pandemic duty of health workers lack P23 billion,” April 17, 2024).

According to the DOH, a total of P91 billion has been allocated to address the payment of HEA, Special Risk Allowance (SRA), and Meals, Accommodation, and Transportation benefits. While P14.2 billion has been disbursed to Centers for Health Development (CHDs) for SRA and MAT benefits, the remaining P23.4 billion is yet to be distributed. This delay is unacceptable, given the critical role that healthcare workers play in safeguarding public health.

The DOH has assured the public that it has released P76.8 billion to various health facilities and agencies, with P75.7 billion designated for HEA. However, it is now crucial for the CHDs to expedite the transfer of funds to health facilities and ensure that the necessary documentary requirements are met. The law, requiring a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between non-DOH facilities and the DOH, must be respected. However, this should not impede the prompt release of funds to deserving healthcare workers.

It is crucial that we show gratitude for the immense sacrifices our healthcare heroes have made throughout the pandemic. They have put their lives on the line, enduring physical and emotional strain while providing essential care to our people. Moreover, the salaries of health workers in the Philippines are not high, making the timely payment of their dues even more crucial. These individuals deserve not only our gratitude but also fair compensation for their invaluable service.

It is imperative that the government acts swiftly to address this issue. The DOH, in collaboration with private and local government unit-owned hospitals and health facilities, must expedite the completion of the necessary requirements. Additionally, the COA Circular No. 2012-001, which requires the full liquidation or proper accounting of previously transferred funds, should be followed diligently but without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.

The government officials responsible for overseeing the allocation and disbursement of these funds must understand that time is of the essence. Our healthcare workers cannot afford to wait any longer for their rightful compensation. The government’s duty is not only to acknowledge their sacrifices but also to ensure that their needs are met promptly and efficiently.

The delayed compensation is not only a matter of financial remuneration but also a reflection of our government’s commitment to the welfare and morale of its healthcare workforce. By promptly addressing this issue, the government can demonstrate its appreciation for the dedication and hard work of these frontliners, boosting their morale and motivating them to continue their vital work.

It would do well for the government to take immediate action to ensure the swift payment of the outstanding claims for Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances. Our healthcare workers have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and they deserve timely compensation for their invaluable service. It is the least our government officials can do to honor their heroic efforts and acknowledge their sacrifices. Let us not allow bureaucratic processes to hinder the just payment of our pandemic heroes.