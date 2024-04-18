VisayasMed partners with Singaporean firm to offer quality health services

People living in Cebu and its nearby provinces now have the opportunity to avail of quality healthcare services following the recent opening of Visayas Medical Hospital (VMH) Laboratory.

The AppleOne Medical Group (AMG), the healthcare arm of the AppleOne Group of companies which owns the Visayas Medical Hospital, has partnered with Singapore Diagnostics (SGD) to be able to deliver several health offerings in the region, according to AppleOne CEO and President Ray Go Manigsaca.

Under their partnership, SGD will operate the laboratory, both inpatient and outpatient, through their well-trained medical technologists and laboratory specialists. Moreover, the SGD and VisayasMed Laboratory collaboration is expected to serve up to 1,000 patients a day. It will also offer over 450 cutting-edge tests, global quality laboratory standards, faster results, fully automated operations, and specialized training for scientists and medical technologists. This partnership, Manigsaca added, heralds a new era of excellence in healthcare.

VisayasMed Hospital, formerly Visayas Community Medical Center, boasts of nearly 70 years of healthcare excellence, delivering top-tier medical services with a comprehensive range of departments including family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, as well as specialized services in dermatology, psychiatry, ophthalmology, and anesthesiology.

Major service provider

As a major laboratory service provider in the Philippines, Ritche Joseph Manuel D. Evidente, President and CEO of SGD expressed confidence that SGD can absolutely deliver the services it has to offer. Moreover, SGD is the leading laboratory service provider in the Philippines and the flagship of Pathology Asia, thereby setting global standards.

It is the first Philippine laboratory accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). SGD is a powerhouse in healthcare as it has been awarded Diagnostics Provider of the Year by Healthcare Asia twice and has been recognized for Service Innovation and Employee Engagement in 2024. With over 450 professionals across 47 locations nationwide, processing laboratory tests for over 600 hospitals, clinic labs, and healthcare institutions in the Philippines, and serving up to 100,000 patients every month, SGD is a top player in Philippine laboratories.

“By teaming up with VisayasMed Hospital, we’re able to empower and provide Cebuanos with expanded access to a diverse array of top-notch laboratory tests without having the need to travel to Manila or overseas,” stated Evidente. “AppleOne invests in hospitals and facilities, and partners with prestigious companies such as Singapore Diagnostics because we see how important investing in quality healthcare is. This is our way of helping elevate the quality of life of people in Cebu and the VisMin region,” said Manigsaca.

Through this partnership, formally signed in April, 2023, Manigsaca said VisayasMed Hospital will be able to carry out its main goal of providing a holistic patient experience by offering a more convenient and personalized approach to healthcare as SGD is known for its global expertise and technology.