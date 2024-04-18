Villar calls for ‘balikatan’ to protect marine resources in WPS

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar vowed to stand by Filipino fishermen and pushed for “balikatan” to protect the West Philippine Sea (WPS) where the country sources “a big percentage” of its fish production.

Amid the challenges in the country’s fishing sector, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture made an assurance that government will continue to prioritize the affected fishermen.

She said she would “hold on to my goal of crafting laws to help in the fishing sector’s growth.”

“Let us unite to alleviate the living conditions of our fishermen,” she said in her keynote address during the launch of the Layag-WPS Project at Subic Gymnasium in Zambales last April 16.

“The Livelihood Activities to Enhance Fisheries Yields And Economic Gains from the WPS or LAYAG-WPS Project was the result of dedication of our government led by the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources [BFAR], to address some of the most important needs of our fishermen particularly in the WPS.”

Villar said she hopes that the livelihood inputs that were awarded to over a hundred fisherfolks would “become an instrument for an abundant and sustainable fish catch within our territorial waters.”

“DA-BFAR designed this livelihood involvement with the vision of uplifting the socioeconomic status of every Filipino fisherfolk and their communities.”

The launching, she said, shows the government’s commitment to equip Filipino fisherfolks with appropriate fishing gears and technology to boost their productivity in the resource-rich waters.

“It also intends to reduce post-harvest losses; bring the government support closer to the fishing communities; encourage sustainable fisheries management anchored on applicable laws, codes, authorizations, or rules and increase fisheries production to help in the administration’s goal of attaining food security.”

At the same time, she recalled the project was started by the government to provide fishermen with a good life.

She also said the government also wants to guarantee the protection and welfare of every Filipino fisherman.