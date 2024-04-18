UNDP prods private sector for more local investments thru new SDG Investor Map

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the Philippines recently launched the Philippine Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Investor Map during the SDG Investment Forum that brought together key private sector stakeholders, government partners, and civil society representatives.

A UNDP market-intelligence tool, the SDG Investor Map urges participation and investments on the global goals by helping the local private sector identify investment themes in emerging markets. The themes may have significant potential to advance the sustainable development goals, as they are aligned with government policies and the sustainable national-development needs of the country.

For the UN agency, sustainable and inclusive economic development cannot be achieved without channeling private capital to where it is needed most.

UNDP Phils. produced the investor map, in partnership with its SDG Impact Team and the Center for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP)—an entity established by Temasek Trust, and with support of the recently concluded Joint Programme on Integrated National Financing Framework of the UN.

Resident Representative Dr. Selva Ramachandran of UNDP Phils. noted that “as interest grows among private sector actors to align investment activity with the SDGs, there is a demonstrated call for unifying [norms, tools, and reliable services for investors to support processes] of targeting, measuring, and achieving development outcomes.”

UNDP Phils. jointly launched the initial outputs of the investor map with some of the country’s biggest private-sector organizations: Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Business for Social Progress, and the Makati Business Club, with generous support from the Canadian government through the “UNDP Climate Finance PH for NBS” project.

The National Economic and Development Authority expressed its staunch support for the initiative. Undersecretary for National Development Policy and Planning Rosemarie G. Edillon, who delivered a presentation on the Philippine progress on the SDGs, highlighted in her remarks the priority areas for SDG financing in the Philippines.

“We made sure [the goals] are mainstreamed in the ‘Philippine Development Plan.’ Taking off from the lessons from the pandemic, we have seen that we need to [influence economic and social transformation so that we can have a prosperous and inclusive society],” explained Edillon. “We are championing the SDGs, because [achieving them gives us better chances of making ‘Ambisyon 2040’ happen.]”

The launch highlighted the country’s 12 investment opportunity areas, plus climate-finance initiatives and nature-based solutions. Each IOA has comprehensive information, including the specific development needs it addresses, anticipated developmental impacts, supportive conditions, potential impact risks, and illustrated case studies. The information is designed for both global and domestic investors aiming to amplify their contribution to the SDG in the Philippines.

Joel Tugade, who chairs PCCI’s SDG Committee, made a deep dive into the insights of the IOAs for the Philippines: “Today, many of the businesses—including conglomerates and large corporations—are becoming much more aware and are starting to articulate their business plans, as they align them with SDG goals. The investment opportunities presented by the SDG Investor Map [arrived] in a very timely and relevant manner for businesses.”

The list of Philippine IOAs is available through the Global SDG Investor Platform developed by the UNDP Sustainable Finance Hub through the SDG Impact initiative. It focuses on mobilizing and aligning private-sector capital in delivering the SDGs. The platform, which currently houses 613 IOAs from various countries around the world, provides private-sector investors with access to country-level market intelligence, including on-the-ground insights on local investment landscape and investor linkages.

More than 100 representatives from key stakeholders involved in the development financing in the Philippines, including key government agencies, private-sector organizations and networks, as well as other international development organizations, attended the launch event.

The Philippines’ SDG Investor Map was prepared through close collaboration with the government and the private sector. More details about the country’s 12 IOAs are also available through https://sdginvestorplatform.undp.org/.