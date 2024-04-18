TIME names Marcos among 100 most influential in 2024

TIME Magazine has named Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. among the 100 most influential people in 2024.

Marcos Jr. joins the elite list of the global media brand known for its iconic Person of the Year and annual roster of most influential people.

TIME correspondent Charlie Campbell did not sugarcoat Marcos’ Jr. family background and how he rose to power in 2022 in his introduction:

“For Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos to make history, he first needed to rewrite his nation’s. His dictator father plundered billions of dollars from state coffers and stood accused of grievous human rights violations until his ouster in 1986. Bongbong’s rise to the Philippine presidency in 2022 was owed to whitewashing this family legacy through clever manipulation of social media.”

However, the magazine noted that notwithstanding the apparent personal motivation for Marcos Jr. to run for office, he has risen above this and emerged as a statesman.

“Yet Bongbong’s desire to rehabilitate the Marcos name has resulted in other shifts. He brought technocrats back into government, steadied the post-pandemic economy, and elevated the Philippines on the world stage,” Campbel wrote.

TIME Magazine published four different cover versions of four of the 100 Most Influential People list: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji Henson and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia’s opposition movement.

Two other heads of government who are included in the most influential list are Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul­rahman Al Thani.

Other world leaders and US political figures in the list include CIA director William Burns, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, World Bank President Ajay Banga, Ecuadorian Attorney-General Diana Salazar Méndez, US Prosecutor and Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, , Head of Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Brazilian Minister for Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva.

“Influence, we know, is complex: it can be for better and for worse, it can span generations, categories, and perspectives,” TIME editor-in-chief Sam Jacob wrote in his letter to readers.

Image credits: Troi Santos





