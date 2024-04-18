Smart blocks more than 13 million smishing attacks in January-March

Smart Communications Inc. said on Wednesday it intercepted and blocked more than 13 million smishing attacks in the first quarter of 2024, blacklisting nearly 200,000 mobile numbers engaged in phishing activities.

Joseph Ian Gendrano, SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at PLDT Inc. and Smart, urged the public to safeguard their personal data, highlighting the escalating risks posed by cyber criminals.

“Data is the new oil. Cyber criminals steal personal information to defraud you or use your identity to victimize people close to you. Guard your data. Don’t share it with people you don’t know.”

The police had raised the alarm on “hijack profile” cases, which involve hackers gaining access to individuals’ social media accounts. Victims often find themselves locked out of their own accounts, with hackers leveraging the compromised profiles to solicit funds from the victims’ contacts, typically under false pretenses of illness or distressing life events.

To fortify their defense mechanisms against fraudulent activities, Smart is urging the public to exercise caution when encountering suspicious links via SMS or email.

“Phishing is the most common technique employed by bad actors to trick you into revealing your data. Don’t go on autopilot mode and click or tap links,” said Elijah Mendoza, Digital Communications Senior Manager at Smart.

To mitigate the risks associated with phishing attempts, Smart advises individuals to adhere to exercise caution with unknown sources by refraining from opening suspicious emails or clicking on links from unfamiliar senders.

Smart also recommended users to prioritize scrutinizing website URLs to ensure legitimacy and familiarizing themselves with telltale signs of phishing attempts, such as grammatical errors in messages and low-quality branding on websites.