Salcedo Mayor Ninya welcomes IP Games first leg

THE Indigenous People’s (IP) Games kick off Friday in the Municipality of Salcedo in Ilocos Sur with Mayor Ninya Grazielle Gironella-Itchon warmly welcoming delegates to the event organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Gironella-Itchon said they are ready to host the event—the opening leg of this year’s series—that features 269 participants competiting in traditional sports patalunton, kadang-kadang relay and individual race, pika (javelin), lippay battle, gabbo, sinangduan, binnurang-itan, bekang (archery), sunay spin challenge and banga relay.

The mayor said everything is in place for the competitions that will be staged at the Salcedo Central School with the participants coming from 13 other Ilocos Sur towns—Cervantes, Gregorio del Pilar, Lidlidda, Suyo, Banayoyo, Burgos, Galimuyod, Nagbukel, Quirino, Sugpon, Alilem, San Emilio and Sigay.

The event is supervised by PSC Commissioner Matthew “Fritz” Gaston with Elias Samorin as project head.

“We are totally ready for this year’s IP Games and we thank the local government of Salcedo for helping us spread the agenda of the PSC for the sake of indigenous communities using sports,” Samorin said.

The IP Games—staged in partnership with the National Commission for Indigenous Peoples and National Commission for Culture and the Arts—started in 2018 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

There will also be a People’s Forum and photo contest for the event.