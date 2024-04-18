Pinoys to get more affordable health insurance packages with digital bank-insurer partnership

ONE of the guaranteed ways to protect one’s health in the future is through insurance.

Unfortunately, this is not the case for many Filipinos, especially the underprivileged ones who are more concerned about covering their daily needs through their limited resources than what lies ahead of them. In short, they are being wise.

Things are about to change as a landmark deal was closed between UNO Digital Bank and Singlife Philippines, which could give a great number of people access to a more affordable and seamless way to safeguard their health via insurance options.

Both the leading digital bank and first purely web-based insurer in the country entered into this unprecedented partnership on the back of the nation’s ascent to upper-middle-income status and the anticipated strong demand for health surety products.

According to UNO Digital Bank President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Manish Bhai, their company aims to provide a trusted platform to meet the people’s financial needs.

“We have already started our journey in offering multiple options to our customers to save, borrow, and transact in the past years and we are very excited to introduce this protect phase and to take the first step with Singlife Philippines. With this partnership we are one step closer to making a holistic experience for our customers,” he said.

With its goal to help Filipinos on their financial wellness journey, Singlife, on its part, is excited to team up with UNO Digital Bank on this mission.

“Our companies are aligned in our approach of using cutting-edge technology to solve customer pain points. We provide a better way to get access to much-needed products and help them achieve their financial goals at every life stage,” noted Singlife Philippines Cofounder and Executive Director Sherie Ng.

Health protection packages

WITH their tie-up, individuals and their families can gain from quality health insurance sans hurting their pockets with the “Cash for Medical Costs” plan that provides financial coverage for hospitalization and 125 critical conditions.

The “3-in-1 Protection Plan,” on the other hand, offers affordable financial coverage against dengue, Covid-19, and accidents for as low as P79 per month. Insured individuals and their families can benefit from coverage of up to P750,000 at an affordable price.

Meanwhile, the “Cash for Income Loss” gives planholders and their dependents a monthly financial aid for up to seven years in case of disability or death from an accident, thus ensuring their financial stability at a tough time.

“We are committed to being Filipinos’ constant and reliable partners throughout every financial stage of life. We aim to help them achieve their financial goals, one of which is by providing affordable and accessible access to insurance plans,” Bhai said.

Using UNO Digital Bank’s application, which enables users to save, borrow, pay bills, and shop, they can now directly access different affordable and comprehensive Singlife insurance options.

“UNO aspires to be at the leading edge of financial innovation and bring best in class products and services to the tens of millions of ordinary Filipinos who are served by the traditional banks. The access to products and services is expected to help them improve their life by offering them flexibility, convenience, personalization, and control.

Our partnership with Singlife will serve a significant step towards achieving our mission,” UNO Digital Bank Chairman Kalidas Ghose stressed.