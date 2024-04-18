PHL’s first cancer specialty hospital, National Cancer Centre Singapore partner to strengthen cancer care

Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) and its provider group, the Healthway Medical Network, recently announced a strategic partnership between Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) and National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) for joint tumor board meetings, fostering the exchange of best practices in cancer care.

At tumor board meetings, experts from different areas of oncology and other healthcare providers meet to discuss ongoing, complex cancer cases, trade knowledge, and work as a group to consider the optimal treatment approach for patients.

AC Health is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ayala Corporation that aims to provide every Filipino accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare. HCCH, the first comprehensive cancer care hospital in the Philippines, was established by AC Health and the Healthway Medical Network to provide accessible and quality cancer services to more Filipinos.

NCCS is a leading national and tertiary cancer center that offers holistic and multidisciplinary oncology care. It is home to the largest number of researchers, surgeons and oncologists attending to a rising number of cancer patients in the region. To achieve its vision of being a global leading cancer center, NCCS offers world-class care and shares its depth of experience and expertise by training local and overseas medical professionals.

Complex cancer cases

Through this partnership, signed on March 28, 2024, specialists from HCCH and NCCS will discuss complex cancer cases and collaborate, utilizing their expertise in imaging, radiation, surgery, medical oncology, and palliative care, as well as explore suitable clinical trial options for all aspects of patient care and planning.

“We are fortunate to have the National Cancer Centre Singapore join us in this journey of our cancer hospital. This partnership with NCCS supports our vision of delivering quality care at global standards through open discussions on complex cases and sharing of best practices between our healthcare team and theirs,” said Jenara Rosanna F. Ong, Chief Operating Officer of HCCH.

For his part, Prof. Toh Han Chong, NCCS Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Strategic Partnerships), said “We are excited to embark on this partnership which aims to contribute to Healthway Cancer Care Hospital’s goal of providing the best possible cancer care to its patients. We also look forward to opportunities for mutual learning and exchange of best practices with our counterparts at HCCH to advance cancer care.”

Dedicated cancer facility

HCCH, the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer care facility, was inaugurated on November 24, 2023, in the presence of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Located in Arca South, Taguig City, the 100-bed hospital is now operational, providing patients with comprehensive care throughout their cancer journey, from screening and diagnostics to treatment.

AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo earlier bared that HCCH has forged partnerships and maintains close collaboration with both public and private sector partners.

“Our partnership framework embodies the foundation of our approach—a commitment to forging strategic alliances with key stakeholders across various sectors to amplify our impact, empower patients, and drive positive change,” said Borromeo.

Aside from government agencies led by the Department of Health (DOH) and PhilHealth and national and local government units, HCCH has strategic collaborations with financing, technical, pharmaceutical, healthcare institutes, corporate, and patient and advocacy groups.

For more information, visit https://healthwaymedicalnetwork.com.ph/ or head to Facebook for updates and announcements at https://www.facebook.com/healthwaycancercare/.