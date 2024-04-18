PHL, Thailand eye ‘two-countries, one destination’ tie-up in June

THAILAND is hoping to sign within the year a tourism deal with the Philippines that would jumpstart the “Two Countries, One Destination” initiative.

Under the concept, the two governments will ramp-up promotions and encourage foreign tourists visiting either of the two states to have the Philippines or Thailand as their second stop.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Foreign Service Institute’s (FSI) Ambassadors’ Lecture Series, Ambassador Tull Traisorat said the document could be signed by June during the Philippine-Thailand tourism ministerial meeting, or “even before, if there’s a high-level visit.”

“The…concept is reflected in the implementation part under the memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between [our countries],” he said. “This one is the implementation agreement under that MOU. So, the two sides will work even more closely together.”

Given the distance between the two Asean states, Traisorat also emphasized the need to work on establishing a direct flight between popular destinations.

Direct flights

THE envoy shared that currently, stakeholders are in talks for a possible direct flight between Cebu and Phuket.

“It’s in the making. I’ve talked with all relevant [carriers, including Thai Airways, Philippine Airlines], Cebu Pacific, Thai VietJet Air, and AirAsia…to promote this,” he told reporters. “It’s a key to promoting tourism between our two countries.”

Once established, Traisorat said the Philippines could get a share of Thailand’s steadily growing number of foreign tourists.

In 2023 alone, the Southeast Asian nation received about 28 million international travelers, as 8 million to 10 million visited Phuket via the more than 100 weekly direct flights from Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and China.

“If there’s direct flight between Phuket and Cebu, if the Philippines could tap at least 10 percent, it’s near 1 million already,” Traisorat confirmed. “So, a direct flight is key in promoting tourism and attracting more tourists.”

“The key is attracting those from the outside—those who come to Thailand—to continue here in the Philippines, particularly those who love diving,” he added, as he cited the world-renowned diving destinations in the Philippines.

On top of arrivals, Traisorat also mentioned the growing presence of Thai brands in local hospitality such as the Dusit Thani Hotel: “They are planning to have one more in Iloilo and [another] in Boracay.”

Likewise, Traisorat said the Erawan Group, which operates Hop Inn Hotels, is also expanding well.

These developments transpire as Thailand and the Philippines mark their 75 years of diplomatic relations on June 14.

Aside from tourism, cooperation between Manila and Bangkok continues to grow in trade, culture, education, and agriculture, among others.

Image credits: FSI Philippines





