PHL, Germany stage second Joint Economic Commission in Manila

THE second session of the Philippines-Germany Joint Economic Commission (JEC) took place on March 27, which saw the participation of the German–Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (GPCCI) and members of the business community, with discussions on priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, technology, investment financing, and skilled labor.

State Secretary Stefan Wenzel of the German Parliamentary-Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK) co-hosted the JEC with Undersecretary for International Trade Policy Allan Gepty of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“The second JEC session underscored the enduring and robust bilateral trade and economic relationship between the Philippines and Germany,” GPCCI president Stefan Schmitz said. “The visit of BMWK state secretary [Stefan Wenzel showed a shared commitment to further strengthen the partnership between our two nations, building on the momentum started] by President Marcos’s visit earlier this month.”

DTI officials showcased the economic relations of both countries, as they noted Germany’s position as the Philippines’s 12th largest trade partner globally, and first among European Union (EU) member-states. Moreover, they highlighted that relations were further bolstered by the recent visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Berlin from March 11 to 13, which brought several agreements and investment pledges from several German companies.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) highlighted its collaboration with the GPCCI through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) designed to streamline the operational landscape for German enterprises in the Philippines. Plans for an equipping workshop with GPCCI underscored ARTA’s commitment to improve the ease of doing business for chamber members and the broader German-Philippine business community.

The session also covered general dialogues on manufacturing and industrial services (including aerospace, electronics, and automotive sectors), energy (with focus on renewable-energy investments), mineral processing, construction and infrastructure, information technology-business processing management or IT-BPM, innovation and startups, financing opportunities, as well as labor collaboration with a focus on the maritime industry and technical-vocational education.

The dialogues also delved into ongoing EU-Philippines free-trade agreement, as Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual cited GPCCI’s efforts in advocating for the said trade pact: “We are thankful to Germany for backing the…FTA talks, as supported by the GPCCI…They served as an essential role to advocate for the FTA negotiations which impact potential businesses from Germany.”

The event saw the signing of a MOU between the Philippine Constructors Association Inc. (PCA) and BFW Germany, which was represented by GPCCI. Both will tie-up on boosting the local construction sector’s training and development.

Germany is the Philippines’s top trading partner in the EU, with a total trade volume of $362 million in 2023. Moreover, in 2023, the DTI’s Board of Investments reported the European country as a top source of foreign investments, with commitments amounting to P393.28 billion, further solidifying its status as the Philippines’s foremost trading counterpart in the bloc.

The Philippines-Germany JEC was established on August 20, 2019. The inaugural JEC meeting was organized by DTI, BMWK, the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business, together with the German Asia-Pacific Business Association and GPCCI.