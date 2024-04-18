PBBM gives 1-month reprieve for e-trikes, e-bikes violating MMDA ban on main roads

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. ordered the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and local government units (LGU) to defer the imposition of penalties for e-bikes, e-trikes, and other similar vehicles running on certain main roads and thoroughfares. The grace period is for a month.

In a social media post on Thursday, the chief executive said the grace period aims to provide the public enough time to be aware of restrictions imposed by MMDA for such vehicles.

“It is necessary to give enough time for the wide disclosure of information regarding the ban that we are implementing,” Marcos said in Filipino.

“The scope of the grace period is the non-ticketing, fines, and impounding of e-trikes,” he added.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil said the grace period will last for one month.

Marcos made the announcement after MMDA started implementing the new policy last Monday.

Under MMDA Regulation No. 24-022 series of 2024, e-bikes and e-trikes will not be allowed to pass through 19 roads under MMDA jurisdiction.

These include Recto Avenue; Pres. Quirino Avenue; Araneta Avenue; Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA); Katipunan/CP Garcia; Southeast Metro Manila Expressway; Roxas Boulevard; Taft Avenue; South Luzon Expressway; and Shaw Boulevard.

Also on the list is Ortigas Avenue; Magsaysay Blvd./Aurora Blvd.; Quezon Ave./Commonwealth Ave.; A. Bonifacio Ave.; Rizal Ave.; Del Pan/Marcos Highway/McArthur Highway; Elliptical Road; Mindanao Avenue; and Marcos Highway.

The list was later expanded through MMDA Memorandum Circular No. 4 to include Osmeña Highway, España Boulevard and other roads and thoroughfares to be determined later by MMDA.

Owners of registered e-bikes and similar vehicles that violate the prohibition will face a P2,500 fine. Unregistered e-bikes and similar vehicles will be impounded by MMDA.

During the grace period, Marcos said violators of the ban will only be hailed by authorities so they can be informed or reminded on the new policy, which aims to ensure safety and order in main roads.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





