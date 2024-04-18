Oatside Pocket Packs are now in PHL

UNVEIL the world of flavor with Oatside’s latest offerings—the Pocket Pack series. Now available in a convenient 200ml size, relish the crowd favorites, Original and Chocolate, and indulge in an oat latte with the all-new Coffee. In celebration of the launch, Oatside is excited to invite consumers to the Oatside Pocket Festival happening on April 20 and 21, 2024 at the Bonifacio High Street, 9th Avenue, BGC, Taguig City.

“We started in the Philippines in 2022 with Oatside’s 1L range and we have had great reception from cafe partners and consumers across the country. People love that our oat milks are low in sugar but don’t feel like a compromise on taste, which resonates with our mission of being the plant milk for people who don’t care for plant milks. We are so excited to share our new range of Oatside Pocket Packs with Filipinos, with a convenient on-the-go format and also introducing our new variant—the Oat Latte,” said Benedict Lim, CEO of Oatside.

“It’s been amazing to see the warm reception the Philippines has given the brand since launching. It’s been our aim to make oat milk more accessible to the everyday Filipino,” said Mario Dagdag, country manager of Oatside Philippines.

“This is why we’ve been raring to launch the 200mL Pocket Packs. Oatside is now convenient to bring with you wherever. We’re also excited for everyone to try our new Oat Latte—perfect for on-the-go occasions when you must have that coffee fix.”

Oatside Pocket Packs are already available at your nearby convenience stores, like 7-Eleven, Uncle John’s, Lawson, and more, as well as Puregold, Landmark, Landers, All Day and other leading supermarkets nationwide.

Discover the joy of endless awe as you immerse yourself in all things Oatside. Festival-goers can expect the brand to come alive as they transform Bonifacio High Street with activities and areas for colorful insta-worthy installations, mini-games, and of course, tasting booths.

Booths are open to the public—whether you are a kid or a kid-at-heart, you’ll surely find something to enjoy. The Oatside Pocket Festival booths include Stack the Oats, Dunk the Oats, Pocket the Oats, Spin the Wheel, DIY Tote Bag Making, and many more.

As Oatside continues to redefine the way consumers experience flavour, the Pocket Pack Series and the Oatside Pocket Festival mark the beginning of an exciting chapter.

Follow @oatside on Instagram and @oatside_PH on TikTok for the latest updates.