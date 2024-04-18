`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

New Zealand PM Luxon to lure businesses to PHL

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
NEW Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will arrive in the country on Thursday for an official visit.

During his farewell call on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Wednesday, outgoing New Zealand Ambassador Peter Francis Tavita Kell said part of the agenda of Luxon’s visit is to bring in more New Zealand investments to the Philippines.

“His mission is to show the rest of his delegation [the] 25 top business leaders. They should be doing more in this part of the world, they should be doing more in the Philippines,” Kell said.

Luxon will meet with Marcos in Malacañang on Thursday afternoon.

Since establishing diplomatic relations with New Zealand on July 6, 1966, the Philippines has strengthened its economic ties with the island country. 

The Philippines’s total trade with New Zealand amounted to US$495.37 million, making it the country’s 28th biggest trading partner.

New Zealand is also one of the country’s main sources of foreign tourists. Last year, 29,272 tourists from New Zealand visited the country.

Marcos thanked Kell for his efforts in the last four years to further strengthen Philippine-New Zealand bilateral relations.

Image credits: The New Zealand Herald



