New Japanese ambassador: Amity with PHL built upon ‘mutual trust’

JAPAN’S new envoy offered his respect and gratitude to war veterans whose sacrifices led to the peace and freedom now being experienced with the Philippines.

On April 9, in this year’s commemoration of the “Day of Valor” or “Araw ng Kagitingan” at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in Bataan, Ambassador Kazuya Endo conveyed his heartfelt condolences to those who passed away and to their families who carried the burden of their loss during the battles that took place 82 years ago.

Endo also stated that Japan and the Philippines are closest friends now, by virtue of the tireless efforts of their ancestors to rebuild “mutual trust on the basis of deep remorse.”

He emphasized that “overcoming the shadows of the bitter past was what strengthened our foundation as strategic partners,” and that “our partnership has substantially deepened in all areas since then, and will continue for years to come.”

Amid the complex international situation, the ambassador affirmed that Japan would continue to cooperate with the Philippines and the United States to “uphold a free and open international and maritime order based on the rule of law, which was established by our predecessors after the war.”

The ambassador also reassured that, in times of both prosperity and crisis, “Japan will continue to cooperate fully with the Philippines under the leadership of President [Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.] to elevate our relationship to further heights in a wide range of areas—including people-to-people exchanges, trade, and investment, economic cooperation, maritime law enforcement, and defense cooperation.”

Aside from Marcos Jr., Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, members of the Senate and Congress, Governor Jose Garcia, veterans, as well as officials of the Philippine government and the US Embassy, graced the event.

Credentials presented

FIVE days prior, Endo presented his Letters of Credence to Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Japan to the Philippines. It marked the official commencement of the diplomat’s term of office.

There, Endo expressed his enthusiasm to further deepen Japan and the Philippines’s strategic partnership through steady progress of cooperation in a wide range of areas such as security, economy and people to people exchanges.

Accordingly, the President extended a warm welcome to the envoy and described their country’s ties as “strongest than ever.” The Chief Executive also expressed confidence that the relationship will be elevated to greater heights with close cooperation under the leadership of the Japanese official.

Following the ceremony, the envoy participated in a wreath-laying to honor Philippine hero Jose Rizal.

Image credits: Presidential Communications Office





