New family sanctuary with breezy, cozy Fil-Scandi design concepts

MORE Filipinos than ever are seeking solace, as evidenced by the growing number of homebuyers looking for residential properties outside metro cities. The shift reflects a desire for a more serene and nature-oriented lifestyle, with buyers on the lookout for green space, cleaner air, and tranquility.

Soon to be nestled in the serene landscape of Antipolo City, Brook House by HOOGAH. Homes promises to be the sanctuary that so many Filipinos are looking for. Combining the light and airy Filipino quality of being maaliwalas with the Scandinavian concept of hygge, pronounced as hoo-gah, that evokes comfort and relaxation, the 269-square-meter Brook House is set to offer an uplifting and cozy aesthetic that seamlessly integrates with its surroundings.

Complete with four bedrooms with balconies, five bathrooms, a family hall, a multipurpose room, and a garden, the three-story home’s interiors will be adorned with natural materials and bathed in natural light, evoking a feeling of openness and serenity.

Brook House feels familiar and fosters a strong connection with nature with its straightforward layout and uncomplicated form. Drawing inspiration from tropical architectural principles, the design maximizes open spaces to promote natural airflow and a harmonious integration with the surrounding environment. The ground floor’s open-concept layout embraces the refreshing northeast breeze and scenic views, seamlessly extending the cool air to the floors above. With a sturdy facade, the home is expected to adeptly manage the southern heat.

Its developer, HOOGAH. Homes is established and cofounded by Arch. Nikki Boncan-Buensalido and Engr. Thess Palomo Marquez following a partnership between their respective firms, the project’s designer Barchan + Architecture led by principal chief architect and chief design ambassador Arch. Jason Buensalido and builder Evermount Construction Corp. headed by president and CEO Engr. Mike Marquez.

Using a unique Fil-Scandi design philosophy makes perfect sense for the first HOOGAH. home. “Having a constant and graceful interaction between the built and the natural environments was important when we were designing Brook House, and the intrinsic link between the calm and comfortable hygge and tropical sensibilities of maaliwalas completed the puzzle,” explains Arch. Nikki Buensalido. “Both design principles prioritize inviting you to relax, connect with nature, and encourage meaningful moments with your loved ones by way of clean tonal palettes and thoughtful spatial arrangements.”

Soon to rise in Barrington Place Town & Country Estates, Brook House also guarantees easy access to the amenities of modern life. The project will only be approximately 500 meters away from Valley Golf & Country Club, and less than 10 kilometers away from SM City Masinag, Metro Antipolo Hospital, and schools like Our Lady of Fatima University and Assumption Antipolo.

More information about Brook House and HOOGAH. Homes is available at www.barchan.com.ph or www.evermountconstcorp.com.