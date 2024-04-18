Misamis Occidental hosts Regional Festival of Talents launch with DepEd NorMin

The Regional Festival of Talents (RFOT) 2024 in Northern Mindanao is officially open after the launching ceremony led by the Department of Education (DepEd) in partnership with the Provincial Government of Misamis Occidental.

The kick-off at the Working Congressman Cultural Center, Tudela Gymnasium welcomed the participation of approximately 1,700 delegates from 14 school divisions in Northern Mindanao. The students are expected to participate in various RFOT activities representing various areas all over the region.

Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. extended a warm greeting to the attendees of the RFOT launch, which was also graced by Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte.

“Indeed, it is with great pleasure that we are gathered here today for this fantastic event, which brings together talented students from the region,” said Oaminal. “This is a celebration of creativity, passion, and the limitless potential that resides within the younger generation in Region 10.”

The governor further added his appreciation and support for DepEd in providing platforms such as RFOT for the enrichment of young learners in Northern Mindanao.

“We cannot ever underestimate the significance of programs such as the Regional Festival of Talents in our objective to raise the next generation of hardworking, earnest, and bold leaders,” Oaminal remarked.

The vice president in turn expressed her gratitude towards the provincial government of Misamis Occidental, the legislative district representatives of the region, as well as the mayors of local government units, for their cooperation in initiatives for the education sector.

Duterte acknowledged with enthusiasm the successful gathering of talented elementary, secondary, and Alternative Learning System students all over the region, and shared her hopes that the program will spark inspiration for more Filipino learners.

“Your presence here speaks volumes of dedication, excellence, and determination to surpass limits. As we witness your skills and abilities displayed, let us not forget the significance of this gathering,” said Duterte.

“It is a chance for us to learn with each other, grow together, and most importantly inspire one another,” the vice president added.

This year’s RFOT theme is “Galing, Talino, at Husay ng mga Batang Makabansa sa Diwa ng Matatag na adhika” — aiming to provide young learners, including students from the Alternative Learning System, a platform to showcase their talents, skills, and values.

The RFOT features various activities including Sining Tanghalan, Special Needs Education (SNED), Lingo Star, STEMazing, MOSABAQAH, Population Development, and more. Top participants of the festival’s activities will advance to the National Festival of Talents (NFOT), scheduled for July 2024 in Naga City, Cebu.