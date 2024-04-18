Lab, pharma company partner to push biomarker testing to determine cancer treatment approach

Breast cancer is currently the world’s mostly commonly diagnosed cancer.

It is a form of cancer that originates from breast tissue. When diagnosed and treated early, breast cancer is often curable.

In the Philippines, breast and ovarian cancer are two of the most prevalent types afflicting Filipinos, with breast cancer leading the incidence rate at 17.6 percent.

Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, a subsidiary of Detoxicare Phils Inc., recently inked a partnership deal with a global, science-led, patient-focused biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

This collaboration will spearhead next-generation sequencing for breast cancer, marking a significant step forward in the fight against this debilitating disease.

“Detoxicare’s commitment to making advanced diagnostics affordable and within reach has been a driving force in reshaping the landscape of healthcare accessibility,” Dr. Gjay Ordinal, President of Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, announced during the recent “Personalizing Her Treatment: Integrating Testing and Genetic Consenting in the Management of Women’s Cancers” event.

“By combining the pharmaceutical expertise of AstraZeneca with Detoxicare’s proficiency in molecular diagnostics, we are poised to usher in a new era of personalized medicine.”

Integration

Integrating advanced technologies into clinical practice will be instrumental in personalizing treatment approaches, optimizing therapeutic efficacy, and ultimately improving patient survival and quality of life.

Reinforcing commitment to Filipino patients, Lotis Ramin, AstraZeneca Country President said, “We are redefining oncology in AstraZeneca, where we aspire for a future where cancer cure is possible through our life-changing medicines, alongside partnerships and ecosystem solutions that allow early detection, diagnosis, and equitable cancer care for patients.”

She added, “We are grateful to Detoxicare for this collaboration that enables better access to innovative and holistic approaches that will truly deliver impactful benefits for the cancer community.”

Biomarker testing

In the field of oncology, biomarker testing plays a pivotal role in identifying specific molecular characteristics of tumors and guiding treatment decisions.

When combined with next-generation sequencing (NGS), medical experts gain comprehensive insights into the genetic mutations and alterations driving cancer progression, allowing for tailored treatments with unprecedented precision.

This approach not only enhances treatment efficacy but also minimizes unnecessary toxicity and side effects, leading to better patient outcomes.

While the partnership highlights its impact on breast cancer, the process can also be applied to other types of cancers as well.

Detoxicare also offers a wide variety of testing services for various cancers including Pan Lung Cancer, a single test which detects 11 actionable genes for lung cancer, and KRAS/NRAS for colorectal cancer. Other offerings include tests for respiratory diseases such as Covid-19 and pneumonia; infectious diseases such as meningitis, tuberculosis, and sexually transmitted diseases; and clinical pathology, which covers diabetes testing, lipid profiling, and hepatitis, among others.

For more information about Detoxicare Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, please visit www.molecularlabph.com.