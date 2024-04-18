Helping OFWs enhance their savings habit for sustainable prosperity

The latest data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) reveals a positive trend in the remittance flows from overseas Filipinos, indicating a recovery from the pandemic-induced economic challenges. Cash remittances in February 2024 reached $2.65 billion, marking the highest level for that month in recent years. This surge in remittances aligns with the recovery in deployment, with overseas Filipino workers deployment reaching a 55-year high since records were first kept in 1969. However, while remittances show promise as a driving force for economic growth, there are concerns regarding the savings and investment habits of our OFWs. (Read the BusinessMirror story: “Remittances rise, but savings static—BSP,” April 16, 2024).

Institute for Migration and Development Issues Executive Director Jeremaiah M. Opiniano said the lessons of the pandemic have yet to fully impact the savings and spending behaviors of remittance-receiving households. The BSP’s Consumer Expectations Survey reveals that savings and investments among OFWs remain at pandemic levels, with only 32.1 percent of households saving, and 6.2 percent investing. These figures reflect the impact of the economic downturn on OFWs’ finances and the need for a strategic approach to encourage a savings mindset and promote investment.

To address this issue, Opiniano suggests exploring innovative approaches to guide the cognitive behaviors of Filipinos abroad towards a mindset shift. Encouraging the development of a savings habit, along with investment and entrepreneurial opportunities, can help OFWs secure their financial future and contribute to the country’s economic growth. By diversifying their financial strategies beyond education expenses and daily household needs, OFWs can build a stronger foundation for themselves and their families.

While remittances have shown consistent growth, personal remittances, which include both cash and non-cash forms of support, have grown at a higher rate of 3 percent compared to cash remittances. The ease of online transactions and the rise of online accounts and shopping activities among Filipinos overseas have facilitated this transition.

The significance of remittances extends beyond individual households, as they have a substantial impact on consumer spending and the overall economy. Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort points out that consumption accounts for 75 percent of the Philippine economy, making remittances a crucial driver of economic growth. The consistent inflow of remittances, which amounts to over $40 billion per year, showcases the resilience of overseas Filipino workers and their contributions to the Philippine economy, positioning the country as the fourth-largest recipient of remittances globally.

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates are the primary sources of the increased remittances in January-February 2024. The US, in particular, has the highest share of overall remittances during this period, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. These figures highlight the importance of maintaining strong ties with these countries and ensuring favorable labor market conditions for Filipinos abroad.

As the country moves forward, it is imperative to strike a balance between harnessing the potential of remittances for economic growth and promoting financial stability among OFWs. Government agencies, financial institutions, and other stakeholders should work together to provide the families of our OFWs with the necessary tools, education, and support to improve their financial literacy, encourage savings and investment, and foster entrepreneurial opportunities. By doing so, we can maximize the positive impact of remittances, not only on individual households but also on the broader Philippine economy.

While the current data demonstrates positive growth, it is essential to address the underlying challenges that hinder the sustainable financial well-being of our OFWs. By empowering and equipping them with the skills and resources needed to manage their finances effectively, we can ensure that remittances become a catalyst for long-term prosperity for OFWs and the nation as a whole.