Grids still on yellow alert; 31 plants still on shutdown

THIRTY-ONE power plants in Luzon and Visayas are still on shutdown while eight more are still running on de-rated capacity, prompting the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) to place the grids on yellow alert on Wednesday.

In an advisory, NGCP said the yellow alert in the Luzon grid is in effect from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Visayas grid.

The NGCP said 18 power plants in Luzon are on forced outage while three others are running on de-rated capacities. Available capacity stood at 13,607MW while peak demand was at 12,874MW as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, 13 power plants in Visayas are on forced outage, while five others are running on de-rated capacities. Peak demand reached 2,523MW while capacity was at 2,713MW.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency reserves.

According to the Philippine Independent Power Producers Association (PIPPA), majority of the power plants on outage in the Luzon grid are hydro plants—usually hit by outages during summer when water levels are low.

“The PIPPA member-generators have submitted the reports required in instances of unplanned outage and continue to prioritize efforts in further strengthening the resilience of their generation assets,” said PIPPA President Atty. Anne Escoro Montelibano.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said that while some of the plants are on extended maintenance shutdown, it was the emergency shutdown of the Pagbilao power facility that led to Tuesday’s power outage in some areas.

“There are plants undergoing maintenance since last year. These were extended until March and April. But the situation worsened because of the emergency shutdown of the two units of the Pagbilao power plant,” explained DOE Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, adding that some of the plants are expected to come online within the week and by end of the month.

A check with NGCP has it that the Sta. Rita and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLGPC) already went back on line.

The DOE called on the power plant operators to comply with the Grid Operating and Maintenance Program (GOMP) which states that no baseload plants should undergo any outages, both scheduled and unscheduled, from April to June this year.

“The plant operators must always be prepared. We have rules and regulations on plant maintenance schedule. If these will not be followed, then the ERC [Energy Regulatory Commission] can come in and penalize them,” added Marasigan.

PIPPA, meanwhile, added that additional capacities are needed and that these should be supported by policies conducive and fair to capital-intensive investments.

“Towards this end, the current regulatory framework relating to merchant plants, government approvals, price caps, and the reserve market may be enhanced to allow economically feasible operations by investors,” said Montelibano.

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) affirmed that additional capacities will “always help” to serve power-hungry Luzon.

The utility firm recently sealed a 300MW power supply deal with Limay Power, Inc. but could not yet implement it pending approval from the ERC.

“I think we recently closed a 400 megawatts for approval for emergency supply requirements. I think 400 megawatts for now may be sufficient. But, of course, if we see that we will need more, then we will enter into another round, perhaps,” said Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe Zaldarriaga.