Golden celebration up for Altas

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta celebrates its 50th anniversary next year and has prepared several activities and programs for the buildup leading to what university officials dubbed as the “Road To Gold.”

Perpetual Help Vice President for Academic Affairs Dra. Marjorie Gutierrez-Tangog and UPHR VP for Sports Development Anton Tamayo made the announcement at the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex where they were joined by sports coordinator Frank Gusi and women’s volleyball team captain Rizal Paula Aldea.

The Perpetual Help officials disclosed in the public sports program presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Milo, PLDT/Smart and ArenaPlus that the golden anniversary activities will be launched in June or July with the school’s athletes’ quarters, a 12th-storey building where all of their athletes will be housed.

High on the university’s golden anniversary celebration are the Altas doing well in all sporting events, specifically the men’s basketball team which is now handled by nine-time Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) champion Olsen Racela.

Gusi said it has been the dream of Perpetual Help chairman Dr. and Brig. Gen. Antonio Tamayo for the school to win a first National Collegiate Athletic Association championship after falling short in 1988 with a team then bannered by PBA great Bong Hawkins and in 2004 by Noy Javier.

The Altas have had a winning culture in chess, beach volleyball, table tennis and volleyball in the men, women and boys divisions.

Gutierrez-Tangog said part of the Altas’ preparations for their golden year is fostering the team’s competence and confidence to sustain their winning tradition.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





