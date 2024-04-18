Fresh talents vying in Gov. Castro Cup meet in Roxas City

MORE than 250 emerging talents from Western Visayas will compete in nine singles age groups in the Governor Fredenil Castro Cup National Junior Tennis Championship at the Villareal Stadium hard courts in Roxas City.

The Group 2 tournament, presented by Dunlop, kicked off competitions in the boys’ 18-, 16-, 14-, 12-and-under divisions, as well as the 10-and-U unisex category, and girls’ 14- and 16-and-under class Thursday.

Heading the title chase in the premier division of the event hosted by Castro and held in celebration of the Capiztahan Festival are promising talents Ian Ituriaga, Ralph Angeles, Marben Alimarin, Niño Rey, Alexandra Onte, Maxene Panizales, Wenzhey Lacupa and Alleva Suace.

In the 16-and-under category, notable names likes Bjorn Castigador, Ituriaga, Alimarin and Theo Zapatos (boys) and Onte, Keisha Fungo, Rufyne Ansino and Panizales are expected to dispute top honors and ranking points, while Castigador, Alimarin, Francisco de Juan III and Rizzjun Labindao (boys) and Theriz Zapatos, Grace and Rufyne Ansino and Michaela Suarez (girls) lead the 14-and-U field.

Each boys’ category boasts a 32-player draw, including the 10-unisex division, showcasing the passion for the sport among youngsters from Region VI and neighboring areas.

Five titles will also be disputed in doubles matches, including 10- and 14- and 18-under featuring both divisions.

Spicing up the five-day tournament, sanctioned by Philta and supported by Slazenger and Universal Tennis Ranking with Rudolfo Suites as the official hotel, is the Legends singles competition. It features age categories of 35 and 45, along with doubles in the 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s age divisions.