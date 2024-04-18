DA begins effort to develop deep-water ports

The Department of Agriculture (DA) created a technical working group (TWG) that will develop policies pertaining to the development and operation of deep-water ports.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. issued Special Order (SO) 550 which authorized the creation of the TWG.

“In the exigency of service and in line with the Three-Year Agenda of the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture to provide efficient logistic systems for agricultural products, a Technical Working Group [TWG] and Secretariat is hereby created to develop a policy framework for the development and operation of deep-water ports to be managed and supervised by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority [PFDA],” SO 550 read.

Laurel said the TWG and secretariat will be composed of officials and personnel from DA operating units, attached corporations and bureaus. It will be chaired by the general manager of the PFDA while the undersecretary for fisheries will serve as co-chairperson.

The TWG members will consist of the undersecretary for policy, planning and regulations; assistant secretary for operations; director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources; director of the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering; and the director of the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization.

The project management office of the PFDA will serve as the secretariat.

Laurel said the TWG will prepare and facilitate the collection and analysis of pertinent data regarding the development and operation of deep-water ports.

“These include, but are not limited to, data on efficient cargo handling and distribution, reduction of transfer and handling cost, enhancement of existing fish ports, and provision of efficient logistic systems for both input and output production,” the SO read.

In developing a policy framework for the development and operation of deep-water ports, Laurel said the TWG will be guided by the objective that the ports will lead to efficient cargo handling and distribution, reduced postharvest losses, enhanced fish ports, and provision of efficient logistic systems for both input and output production.

The TWG, which will report directly to the DA chief, may invite resource persons from other agencies, from other DA Operating units and private sector, such as shipping companies, during its meetings, as deemed necessary.

The DA has been pushing for the construction of deep piers designed for large ships to reduce the cost of transporting farm inputs like fertilizers.

The agency said this could lead to a reduction in rice production cost and help planters boost their output.

“Our primary focus remains on elevating production levels and lowering production costs in rice cultivation, primarily through mechanization and reducing postharvest losses, as emphasized by Secretary [Francisco] Tiu Laurel,” Agriculture Assistant Secretary Arnel De Mesa said in a Palace statement following a recent news forum.

He said the establishment of deep piers capable of accommodating larger vessels could significantly reduce transportation costs by enabling direct shipment, potentially lowering input prices by P15 to P20 per unit. (Read: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/08/da-deep-piers-for-large-ships-will-cut-cost-of-logistics-inputs/)