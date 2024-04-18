CCC, Ayala aim to bolster climate resilience of PHL

The Climate Change Commission (CCC) and the Ayala Group are accelerating initiatives aimed at boosting the country’s climate-resilience and adaptation.

CCC and the Ayala signed last Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish prospect programs that will allow the country to transition towards low-carbon emissions.

They will collaborate on capacity development on climate change adaptation and mitigation, enhancing the capacities of key stakeholders in the field of climate change and mainstreaming of climate change in national, local, and sectoral development plans.

The MOU also has provisions on technical assistance, knowledge sharing, and experts exchanges in the form of lectures and resource speakers at symposia, seminars, training-workshops, and short-courses.

The agreement will apply to Ayala Land Inc., Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Globe Telecom, ACEN Corp. and Ayala Foundation.

Last Tuesday, ACEN announced it secured $150 million from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. to finance its renewable power projects in the Asia-Pacific region.

‘Better synergy’

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said the agency is planning to sign similar MOUs with other private companies.

“Climate change is a complex issue that requires a whole-of-a-government and a whole-of-the-society approach, and this includes the private sector,” Borje said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This partnership with Ayala marks the start of an era of climate resiliency where businesses and corporations thrive in a sustainable and green business landscape.”

Ayala Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer Jaime Urquijo said he hopes the MOU will help achieve better synergy between the government and private sector in addressing the impact of climate change.

“We hope that this MOU signing will bring forth collaborative projects that will enhance our capacity to adapt to climate change; expand our understanding of the risks and opportunities that climate change has brought and be a platform to show the best Filipino ingenuity and resilience in the face of a tremendous global challenge.”

The conglomerate announced in 2021 its commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Ayala President and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said during the group’s Integrated Corporate Governance, Risk Management, and Sustainability Summit, that the company hopes to develop its greenhouse gas footprint that includes all relevant emissions from the value chain. These include its direct emissions from its units and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity.