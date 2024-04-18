Bursting with flavors of sweet black tea and fruity peach

FEELING the summer sizzle? Beat the heat with a new delicious drink that can help keep you refreshed, tantalize your taste buds, and leave you feeling absolutely peachy.

C2 Cool & Clean has a wide range of refreshing and delicious tea-based drinks that make for a quick yet delightful pick-me-up. Recently, the well-loved beverage brand introduced C2 Black Tea Peach, a refreshingly light drink you can enjoy this summer.

n It bursts with the delightful, fruity flavors of ripe peaches. Imagine taking a bite out of a fresh, sun-ripened peach on a hot summer’s day. That’s reminiscent of the feeling you’ll get on your first sip (and whiff) of C2 Black Tea Peach. This refreshing drink delivers not only the juicy taste of ripe peaches but also their irresistible aroma.

n It has the goodness of freshly brewed black tea. Like other C2 variants, this oh-so-soothing peach-flavored drink is made with freshly brewed tea. To make C2 Black Tea Peach, natural black tea leaves, which are known to be rich in antioxidants, are brewed and bottled on the same day to retain peak freshness. So, you get the goodness of real black tea along with a sweet and fruity peach flavor.

n It comes in various bottle sizes to suit your needs. Whether it’s for a poolside hangout with friends, a lunch break at the office, or a family picnic on the weekend, C2 Black Tea Peach has you covered. This sweet and soothing tea drink comes in three convenient sizes: solo (230ml), regular (500ml), and litro (1L). You can easily choose between having a single drink and sharing a glass or two with your loved ones.

If you’re looking for a delicious drink when you want to relax and refresh on a hot, humid day, C2 Black Tea Peach might just fit the bill. Refreshingly light and with the right amount of sweetness, it can be your daily go-to beverage, especially during this warm season.

C2 Cool & Clean is from Universal Robina Corp. (URC), the maker of popular snack and beverage brands such as Great Taste Coffee, Jack ‘n Jill Piattos, Magic Crackers, Cloud 9, and Cream-O.