BSP unfazed by peso slide, oil price rise

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remains undaunted by the recent depreciation of the peso as well as the rise in oil prices due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a briefing on Wednesday, BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. told reporters the depreciation of the peso is an “adjustment” that would only have a small impact on monetary policy.

As to the impact of higher oil, Remolona said there is no sense of escalation with regard to the tensions in the Middle East and that “retaliation will not be massive.”

“In fact, the price of oil, Brent oil and Dubai oil, initially went up, but now has settled back down. So, the sense of the oil market is that hostilities will not escalate. So I hope it stays that way,” Remolona said.

“The magnitude of the adjustment of the peso has not been large enough to affect inflation expectations. So, for now, I think the impact on monetary policy is, I would say, not large. It might be a factor, depending on what happens between now and the next monetary policy meeting, but the adjustment so far is not going to change what we think we might be doing,” he also said.

The rise in oil prices has led some analysts to believe that it may prompt the US Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy further instead of easing it. However, Remolona said this only supported his expectations that the Fed will not ease monetary policy as early as the market anticipates.

“To be honest, I myself never thought that the FOMC would adjust sooner than what we now think. I think the markets overreacted,” Remolona said.

“The markets were over-optimistic about the ease, when the FOMC would ease. So now I think they get the message now that easing won’t happen until maybe late in the third quarter when it comes to the FOMC,” he added.

The BSP Governor also said inflation in the US has remained “stubbornly high,” more stubborn than in the Philippines. Proof of this is the latest personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and inflation in the US.

Remolona noted that the PCE, the indicator closely monitored by the Fed, is at 2.6 percent but the target is 2 percent. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) headline inflation in the US is around 3 percent.

Despite this, the indicators still point to monetary easing in the United States. However, Remolona said, this highlights that the Fed may choose to cut interest rates at a later time.

Given this, the BSP will stand pat on its hawkish monetary policy stance, moving only to respond if and when inflation posts a very high rate or if inflation de-anchor from expectations.

“Pag nakita namin [If we see] that the markets and the households begin to believe that inflation will surge, then we have to consider a rate hike. But otherwise we’re already tight now at 6.5 [percent, it’s already tight. It’s already doing its work,” Remolona told reporters.

In terms of cutting interest rates, Remolona said, the BSP’s outlook remained the same, which is to start easing by the fourth quarter of the year or in the first quarter of 2025.

“We’re still in the second quarter. So we have plenty of time. I would say the central scenario will be fourth quarter [we will] ease. If things are worse than we think, that [cutting rates] might be postponed to the first quarter of 2025,” Remolona said.

The next meeting of the Monetary Board is set for May 16. In the last policy rate setting on April 8, the policymaking body of the BSP decided to maintain key interest rates at 6.5 percent.

Remolona earlier said they are more hawkish than before given the 3.7-percent inflation print in March 2024.

This prompted the MB to raise its risk-adjusted inflation forecast to 4 percent this year from the initial 3.9 percent in January 2024. (See www.businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/09/inflation-may-prompt-rate-cuts-delay-to-2025/).

If the data improves, Remolona said the Monetary Board could start cutting rates as early as the third quarter.

Initially, analysts expected the BSP to start cutting rates in the second quarter of the year.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





