Bong Go champions improved access to medicines, healthcare services

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, attended the opening ceremonies of the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. (PPhA) Annual National Convention last April 11, 2024. Held at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City, he underscored his efforts to enhance the accessibility of medicines, highlighting various initiatives aimed at bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

In his address, Go expressed gratitude towards the association for their unwavering commitment to provide Filipinos with essential medical expertise and enhancing the competencies of Filipino pharmacists to deliver quality health services on a global stage.

“With your impressive network, you have become a unifying force for pharmacists from all walks of life. The Association serves as a platform for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and professional development, fostering a strong sense of camaraderie among its members,” said Go.

“Today, we continue our collective efforts and collaboration in shaping the future of pharmacy in our country,” he added.

Securing funds

Emphasizing the significance of the pharmacists’ role in healthcare, he shared his initiatives to improve access to medicines, especially for non-communicable diseases, and highlighted his efforts in securing additional funding for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program.

“We were able to add P500 million for this program in 2021 and 2023. For 2024, we approved P1.25 billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund,” he noted, reflecting on the efforts to make critical medications more accessible to Filipinos. The senator also shed light on the strides made in the implementation of Executive Order No. 104 under former president Rodrigo Duterte, which aims to regulate the maximum retail prices of essential drugs for chronic diseases.

“The drugs covered by the EO include those which address chronic disorders such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer, and pulmonary disease, among others. I am urging the Department of Health and other concerned agencies to implement this effectively and ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of medicines needed by Filipinos,” said Go.

Enhancements

Further, he underscored the enhancements done with the PhilHealth insurance benefit packages and the introduction of the PhilHealth GAMOT Program, designed to cover essential outpatient medications through a network of contracted facilities.

During a public hearing conducted by the Senate Committee on Health on April 2, Go emphasized the importance of enhancing the availability and affordability of essential medicines for Filipinos through PhilHealth’s initiatives.

Meanwhile, Go also made several calls for unity and collective efforts toward improving the Philippine healthcare system. He urged the attendees to work together in championing improved access to medicines and healthcare services, emphasizing the critical role of pharmacists in achieving these goals.

“If there is a need to amend Republic Act No. 10981, the Philippine Pharmacy Act, which was passed last 2016 or if you have any suggestions, my office is open to receive these,” he assured.

Priority initiatives

Go also discussed his priority healthcare initiatives, the Malasakit Centers, which have helped more than 10 million Filipinos according to DOH data. He is the principal author and sponsor of RA 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

“Now, we have 161 Malasakit Centers all over the Philippines that are willing to extend assistance to our poor and indigent patients,” he proudly stated.

To bring primary care, consultations and early disease detection closer to communities, Go also advocated for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, DOH led by Health Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

“I am happy because I visited a Super Health Center yesterday in Samal, Bataan. The Super Health Center there is really beautiful and is full of medicines. All those medicines are free of charge,” shared the senator.

Specialized medical services

Finally, Go, who principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, collaborated with other legislators to bring specialized medical services to all regions through this enacted law.

Go also diverted the traditional expectations towards elected officials, insisting, “I do not want you to thank us. During the time of former President Duterte, people were thanking us for the Build, Build, Build, program, the Malasakit Center, and for the other policies and programs.”

“Do not thank us. We should be the ones thanking you because you gave people from the province like us the opportunity to serve you all. We thank you for that,” he added.

He concluded his speech with a reminder of the transient nature of life and the importance of service to others.

“We only live once in this world. Whatever help we can extend, let’s do it now because we will not return to this world anymore,” he said.

“We will continue to serve you all because my vice or bad habit is to serve you all and I truly believe that if you serve the people, you will also serve the Lord,” concluded Go.