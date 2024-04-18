`

Bacyadan focuses on speed, timing and footwork while in Denver

Hergie Bacyadan in Colorado Springs
BOXER Hermie Bacyadan is working on her timing, speed and power as she focuses on the final world Olympic boxing qualifying tournament set May 23 to June 3 in Bangkok.

“I have to keep training to enhance my timing, speed, footwork and power,” said Bacyadan—who missed clinching a ticket to Paris in the Olympic qualifier in Busto Arsizio last month—from the US Olympic Training Center in Denver where she’s in training camp with fellow Paris Olympics hopefuls Rogen Ladon and Criztian Pitt Laurente.

The 29-year-old Bacyadan is a versatile martial artist having won the country’s first world championship gold medal in vovinam, a traditional Vietnamese combat sport.

“I’m still jetlagged and nursing cough and colds, but I need to continue training,” said Bacyadan, who arrived in Denver with the team last Monday.

Bacyadan is hoping to be one of four qualifiers in women’s middleweight in Paris. She lost to Brazil’s Viviane Pereira, 2-3, in Italy.

“They say I have great potential, but I offer no assurance,” she said. “But I will fight for it and push myself very hard.”

Fighting out of Taloctoc in Kalinga, she is hoping to join women’s featherweight Nesthy Petecio and flyweight Aira Villegas and light heavyweight EumirFelix Marcial who already qualified for Paris. 

