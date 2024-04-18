Award-winning Filipino creative Lynyrd Paras explores dualities in art exhibit

TO explore the dichotomy of life, award-winning Filipino creative Lynyrd Paras delves into the dualities and complexities of human existence in a solo exhibit, titled LYNYRD. A 2018 Cultural Center of the Philippines 13 Artists awardee, he features 34 artworks that simultaneously portray the intersection and contrasting realities through his unique blend of mixed graphics and painting. The personal show depicts images of beauty and the grotesque. It reveals bodies of smoothed skin ravaged by bones and innards. The showcase likewise unveils powerful emotions through compelling text which immerse the viewers into the depths of life-and-death confrontations. Paras is a renowned painter whose work offers a fresh perspective on self-representation. His pieces provide styles with a sense of melancholy. It engages the spectators to be critical in their own actions amid the current modern age.

The show is produced by the Center for Campus Art (CCA) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and curated by its director Ar. Gerry Torres. The event is Paras’ second installation at Benilde. This is after his one-day show as part of the CCA’s Music X Art and To Differ Digitally 2, all digital presentations of masterpieces for online audiences during the height of the pandemic. His creations have been shown in individual and group exhibitions across different parts of the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

LYNYRD is presented at the Greenway Gallery of Benilde Taft Campus, Taft Avenue, Malate, Manila, until April 30, 2024.