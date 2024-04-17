Visa recognizes PayMongo as Most Innovative Payment Facilitator in PHL

Manila, Philippines – PayMongo, a pioneering Fintech focusing on digital financial services solutions, was recognized as the Most Innovative Payment Facilitator at the Visa’s SME Excellence Awards.

PayMongo CEO Jojo Malolos said that the recognition not only underscores the company’s commitment to empowering digital Filipino entrepreneurs but also highlights its unique approach in revolutionizing the market.

“This award reaffirms our dedication to fostering the growth of the digital economy, particularly among MSMEs. Our tailored products and services cater to their specific needs, amplifying their potential for success,” Malolos said.

Central to PayMongo’s innovation is its integration of Visa’s Rapid Seller Onboarding (RSO) into its platform, streamlining the process for SMEs to embark on their digital journey.

“The Visa RSO integration has been transformative, enabling us to offer the fastest turnaround time in the industry. It simplifies technology and processes, empowering merchants to fully embrace digital entrepreneurship,” Malolos added.

PayMongo stands as the inaugural recipient of Visa’s recognition for the most innovative payment facilitator in the Philippines which a testament to its commitment to addressing economic inequality through fintech.

Malolos also highlighted PayMongo’s proactive adoption of Visa’s Installment Solutions that empowered merchants to accept payments directly from partner banks through their online channels, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for businesses and consumers alike.

Malolos extended gratitude to Visa, pledging to continue innovating to propel MSMEs and SMEs towards digital success.

“We are immensely thankful to Visa for this honor. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in our mission to empower more Filipino entrepreneurs through innovative financial solutions,” he affirmed.