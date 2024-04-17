Tulfo files bill aiming to boost natural gas sector

SENATOR Raffy Tulfo pressed for passage of a bill seeking the development of a comprehensive and integrated legislative policy for developing the Philippines’s natural gas sector.

This as the Department of Energy (DOE) called for exemption from value-added tax (VAT) on purchase, sale of indigenous gas across entire value chain. The DOE is pushing for VAT-exemption on the purchase and sale of indigenous natural gas (ING) and the sale of power using ING, as part of fiscal incentives to be granted by Senate Bill (SB) 2247.

Energy Undersecretary Sharon S. Garin raised the matter at the conclusion of the fourth meeting of the Senate Committee on Energy Technical Working Group on SB 2247.

The bill seeks to promote the development of a comprehensive and integrated legislative policy that aids in the rapid development of the Philippines’s natural gas sector.

Garin called on the Department of Finance to agree fiscal incentives for natural gas investors, saying “the risks are too high and the competition is there.” The government should provide key players of natural gas with incentives to ensure the objective of achieving a robust commercial transaction and promote investment in the indigenous natural gas industry, she added.

Donnabel Kuizon Cruz, managing director and general manager of Prime Energy Resources Development B.V., said indigenous gas exploration to production takes seven years to 10 years and is a high-risk and high-cost activity. Prime Energy, operator of the Malampaya natural gas facility, estimates that the current Malampaya Phase 4 two (out of three) well-drilling and tie-back campaign will cost approximately $859 million. Prime Energy targets delivery of new gas from Malampaya Phase 4 by 2026.

Cruz said the objective is to increase indigenous gas production and provide access to more customers, which will then reduce the cost of electricity, noting that, historically, indigenous gas has always been more stable and competitive compared to imported gas.

Garin said tapping ING resources will address the overall concern on energy security and the high cost of energy.

“There is a very slim chance that indigenous will be more expensive than LNG,” she said.

“We need to protect the [ING] industry and we are hoping to have more projects like Malampaya,” added Garin, noting that the Malampaya consortium remits 60 percent of its gross proceeds to the national government.

Gareth Tungol, Tulfo’s special legal counsel, said SB 2247 would help augment natural gas sources in the country, since the existing Malampaya gas reserve is depleting. Tungol, a lawyer, said the concerns and issues raised during the TWG meeting will be taken into consideration at the Committee report.

Image credits: Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB





