Singapore looking to buy carbon credits from PHL

SINGAPORE is eyeing to buy carbon credits from the Philippines as part of its international commitment to mitigate climate change.

A carbon credit is a financial instrument corresponding to the avoidance or removal of one ton of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The credits are issued by climate-action projects that capture or stopping CO2 from the atmosphere such as planting trees, stopping deforestation or using efficient cook stoves instead of open fires.

The number of carbon credits generated is based on CO2 the climate-action project saves.

Visiting Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said he discussed with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo the prospect of buying carbon credits from the Philippines.

“We talked about the creation of the carbon credits market that is compliant with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement,” Balakrishnan said, referring to the international agreement

that allows countries to pursue cooperation to reach climate targets.

Under Article 6, countries can transfer carbon credits earned from the reduction of the greenhouse gas emissions to help one or more countries to meet their climate targets.

“I believe this is in mutual interest of both our countries given the global need to transit towards net carbon zero,” Balakrishnan said.

“The Philippines, in my view, has a great potential on this area,” he added.

He is proposing that Singapore and Manila work on the “framework” of the carbon credits.

“This will open broad areas and opportunities for the Philippine economy whilst expanding Singapore’s businesses’ excess to the available carbon credits that would be generated,” Balakrishan said.

Singapore has been establishing carbon credit collaboration with other countries like Costa Rica, Cambodia, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Indonesia, Kenya, Mongolia, Morocco, Peru, Rwanda, Senegal and Sri Lanka. It aims to meet its net-zero emissions target by 2050.

