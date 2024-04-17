Sen. Bong Go backs Laguna co-ops in tie-up with CDA

FOLLOWING his participation in the 20th Kesong Puti Festival and distribution of assistance to displaced workers, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the ‘Malasakit sa Kooperatiba’ event on Monday, April 15, in cooperation with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Held at the Cultural Center Provincial Capitol, Go and his Malasakit Team assisted 23 cooperatives as they distributed various forms of support as well as balls for basketball and volleyball and shirts to 230 cooperative members.

Through Go’s support, the CDA likewise extended financial assistance to qualified cooperatives to boost livelihood of the sectors they represent.

“Mayroon po tayong inisyatiba na mamimigay po tayo ng tulong sa mga kooperatiiba. Tandaan po natin, mas masarap po ang pakiramdam ‘pag pinaghirapan at pinagpawisan natin ang ating pagnenegosyo,” said Go in an interview.

“Kaya ine-engganyo ko po ‘yung mga kooperatiba, kung ano ang inyong matatanggap na puhunan, palaguin n’yo po, palakihin ninyo ang inyong negosyo nang tama, dalahin n’yo po sa inyong pamilya ang kita, at makakatulong rin po kayo na maiangat ang inyong komunidad. Kapag lumago ‘yan, mas uunlad pa ang inyong kooperatiba. Gamitin n’yo lang po ang pera sa tama. ‘Yan po ang pagmamalasakit natin sa ating mga kooperatiba,” Go encouraged.

Known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to those in need, Senator Go underscored the critical role cooperatives play in community development.

“Full support po ako sa mga kooperatiba. Magmalasakit tayo sa ating mga kasamahan sa kooperatiba at ako po’y patuloy na susuporta sa inyong mga hangarin na mas mapabuti ang kabuhayan sa inyong mga komunidad,” Go stated.

The event was led by CDA Undersecretary Joy Encabo, Governor Ramil Hernandez, and Vice Governor Karen Agapay, among others.

Senator Go has been promoting cooperative development in the country. He co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11502, which designates October as “National Cooperative Month.”

He also co-authored RA 11535, which significantly strengthens the cooperative movement in the Philippines by mandating the appointment of cooperative development officers in all local government units.

As vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Go has been a staunch advocate for increasing funding for the Cooperative Development Authority to help more cooperatives. Through his support, the 2024 national budget includes significant financial support for CDA’s Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which aims to enhance the skills and competencies of cooperative members.

Just earlier this month, on April 4, Senator Go also extended similar assistance to cooperatives in Quezon City, continuing his advocacy for this vital sector across various regions.

“Salamat po sa inyong lahat, sa inyong suporta, tulong, at tiwala. Patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Tawagin nyo lang po akong Bong Go, Kuya Bong Go. Huwag ho kayong mahiya sa akin. Ituring nyo ako na parang kapitbahay lang tayo,” Go said who is an adopted son of CALABARZON region.

On the same day, Go also visited Quezon City, where he attended the 77th Founding Anniversary of Philippine Red Cross, with the inauguration of a new chapter building and a mass oath-taking of thousands of new volunteers. The senator then assisted recovering fire victims in the city.

“Mga kababayan, tao lang po ako na napapagod rin. Pero kapag nakikita ko kayong masaya, makatulong sa mga kooperatiba, makatulong sa mga pasyente, makatulong sa mga mahihirap, nawawala po ang aking pagod… bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at tutulong ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya,” he concluded.