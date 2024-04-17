Quirino Motorismo highlights road safety

THE Quirino Motorismo—one of the country’s biggest and pioneer motorcycle sports and tourism festival in the last frontier of Cagayan Valley—starts Friday until Sunday.

The event is organized by the provincial government of Quirino with partner Quirino Riders Federation and is the second post-pandemic staging since it resumed last year.

Quirino Governor Dakila Carlo Cua said the three-day festivity will highlight the advocacy of the province and riding community for road safety in the pursuit of sports, adventure and tourism.

Cua said that the event aims to achieve “zero casualty” since its inception in 2015 and this year’s edition will feature the first-ever Ecotourism Circuit ride around the province to make it an authentic motor tourism activity where the riders can appreciate its natural wonders and interact with the local population and indigenous tribes.

The province boasts of the championship-class Quirino Watersports Complex, which is arguably the best in northern Luzon, and has a wake park, a winch lagoon and tourist facilities for events and overnight stays.

The Rider’s Camp and Acoustic Night at Aglipay Caves and Campsite are set on Friday with the event formally opening on Saturday with the traditional Unity Ride from the Pinaripad Bridge in Aglipay to the Motocross Track in the Provincial Capitol Complex in Cabarroguis.

The opening program will feature exhibitions from X-Team Stunt Riders and renowned Australian freestyle rider Scott Fitzgerald.

Action shifts to high gear with the highlight events—Motocross Challenge at the Motocross Mountain Race Track and Enduro Trail Challenge at San Pascual, Diffun where riders show their wares in an ultimate off-road adventure spectacle.

The other competitions in the festival are ghymkana where the riders’ navigational skill will be put to the test, drag race and Motoshow which showcases craftmanship and creativity in jazzing up the motorcycles.

The Ecotourism Circuit rolls off Sunday from the Provincial Capitol Arch and will have pit stops, photo opportunities and checkpoints in prominent tourist establishments, landmarks and attractions, such as Villarose View Point, Pinahiw View Point, Maria Angela Falls, Landigan Viewpoint, and Governor’s Rapids.

Quirino Motorismo is a recipient of the prestigious Best Tourism Sports Event of the Association of Tourism Officers of the Philippines and the Department of Tourism.