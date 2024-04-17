Payouts for pandemic duty of health workers lack P23 billion

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said that P23.4 billion is still needed to pay for 4.3 million claims for the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (HEA and Covid-19 Sickness and Death Compensation).

As of April 16, 2024, the DOH said that it has received a total of P91 billion from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), intended for the payment of the HEA covering the period July 1, 2021 to July 20, 2023 and also Special Risk Allowance (SRA), and Meals, Accommodation, and Transportation (MAT) benefits, covering the period February 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Out of this P91 billion, P14.2 billion has been sub-allotted to Centers for Health Development (CHDs) for the payment of SRA and MAT benefits, all of which have been fully disbursed to HCWs, with no arrears.

For the grant of Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances, the DOH has already released a total of P76.8 billion to the CHDs (regional offices), DOH hospitals, TRCs, and other attached agencies in the regions, P75.7 billion of which is for HEA.

The available funds allocated to the CHDs are now being processed for release to health facilities.

The DOH gave assurances that CHDs have been closely working with private and local government unit (LGU)-owned hospitals and health facilities for the completion of their documentary requirements for the said benefits. The law requires that these non-DOH facilities execute a Memorandum of Agreement or MOA with the DOH before fund transfers can take place.

“Once the private and LGU-owned hospitals have a MOA with DOH CHD, the DOH can then start transferring HEA funds to them. However, COA Circular No. 2012-001 requires that no additional funds can be transferred unless the previously transferred funds are fully liquidated or a proper accounting thereof is made,” the DOH said.

DOH said it is ready to release the funds, through its CHDs, as soon as the concerned private and LGU hospitals will comply with the law that requires a MOA and liquidation.