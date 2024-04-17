New labor cooperation with Romania to recruit more Filipino skilled workers

Romania wants to open its doors to more Filipino professionals through a new labor cooperation agreement with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

During the opening of the Romania Friendship Week of DMW, Ambassador of Romania to the Philippines, Râduta Dana Matache said they are considering hiring Filipino information technology (IT) workers, truck drivers, factory workers, and caregivers.

“We look forward to welcoming more Filipino workers to respond to the high demand for labor in Romania,” Matache said.

DMW is now studying the said proposal.

Most of the 2,000 Filipino workers in Romania are employed in factories, automotive and production lines, or in domestic housekeeping.

“Filipinos in Romania have adapted very well, and they are happy. Their disposable income is higher than that of other European countries because the cost of living is much lower,” Matache said.

DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac said the Romania Friendship Week aims to further strengthen the country’s ties with the European country.

“This event celebrates the strong partnership between the Philippines and Romania in upholding safe and fair labor migration practices and the stories of dedication, perseverance, and resilience of our OFWs in Romania.

The Friendship Week features educational seminars, including presentations on “Safe, Fair and Ethical Recruitment” sponsored by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and “Labor Market Opportunities and Living Conditions in Romania” led by the Romanian Embassy.

It also features film shows, Romanian language introductory lessons, and hybrid-kamustahan sessions with the OFW community in Romania, photo exhibition, food-tasting booths at the DMW Head Office in Mandaluyong City.