Malonzo out 6 to 8 weeks with calf tear

sports02 041824
Jamie Malonzo will definitely miss the Philippine Cup playoffs.
HIGH-FLYING Jamie Malonzo is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks as he recuperates from a calf tear, Barangay Ginebra San Miguel head coach Tim Cone told BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

“The Initial prognosis is calf tear, six to eight weeks before he can return to the lineup,” Cone said. “MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] test happened late Monday night.”

Malonzo, 27, sustained the injury in the waning seconds of the Gin Kings’ 95-88 victory over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Sunday night at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

He went for a dunk, slipped on the way down and sprawled on the court prompting the Ginebra bench to rush to their reliable combo player.

Malonzo, who scored 14 points in the game, was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The 6-foot-7 Malonzo will miss the playoffs and even the Finals—if Ginebra goes that far—of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup.

The absence of the Filipino-American will impact the Gin Kings, who will be playing the TNT Tropang Giga on Friday at the PhilSports Arena.

Ginebra is coming back-to-back victories for a 5-3 win-loss record and solo third place.

Malonzo is averaging 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in eight games in the ongoing conference.

