Makati Medical Center enhances surgical capabilities with da Vinci Xi Robotic System  

Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed) is one of the pioneering institutions in the Philippines to acquire the latest state-of-the-science da Vinci Xi® Robotic Surgical System, ushering in a new era of precision in surgical care.

The da Vinci Systems robotic surgery offers several advantages. It allows surgeons to make smaller incisions, reducing the risk of infection and promoting faster healing. Patients experience less pain and discomfort, leading to shorter hospital stays and quicker recoveries. This means they can return to their normal routines sooner, with minimal scarring and reduced need for blood transfusions.

The da Vinci System is versatile, catering to treatments in the fields of urology, hepatobiliary, cardiovascular, thoracic, and general surgery, OB-Gyne, and otorhinolaryngology or ENT. In each area, it enables surgeons to perform procedures with greater precision and minimally invasive techniques.

This groundbreaking advancement in surgical technology means that patients now have the option to receive this precision surgical care at MakatiMed, setting a new standard for surgical excellence in the Philippines. Beyond technological advancements, MakatiMed prides itself on its unwavering dedication to providing compassionate care, ensuring that every patient receives personalized attention throughout their surgical journey – saving time and resources through a holistic service.

With the introduction of the da Vinci Xi® Robotic System, MakatiMed marks a significant milestone towards shaping the future of surgery. Patients can trust they are in good hands, receiving top-notch care with the latest technology available.