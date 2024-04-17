KMC awarded prestigious B Corp certification

KMC, a major provider of flexible office spaces and employer of record services in the country, recently received the distinguished B Corp certification which underscores the company’s commitment to sustainable development.

“We’re very proud to announce that today that we got our certification. It’s one of the toughest independent certifying bodies that looks at your scoring around environment and society and it really aligns with what we’re trying to do with making investments that are not just profitable, but also good for people and the planet. And so that’s why we really liked the B Corp certification program. And it’s super rigorous,” said Michael McCullough, Cofounder of KMC in a recent interview with the BusinessMirror.

KMC is only the fifth company in the country to be given a B Corp certification.

The B Corp certification reflects KMC’s commitment to excellence and offers many benefits, including the attraction and retention of top talent. Moreover, it paves the way for operational improvements, fostering innovation, strengthening stakeholder relationships, and enhancing corporate governance.

MCullough recalled it was not a walk in the park as KMC had to work hard for two years to win the award. He gives credit to the team for their hard work. He said the citation really aligned with the KMC brand which is making workplace life better.

The B Corp certification, awarded by the non-profit B Lab, recognizes a company’s dedication to meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. McCullough pointed out that the accolade is a testament to its people-centric philosophy and its vision of “Making Work + Life Better.”

Based on the B Impact assessment, KMC earned an overall score of 80.4. The median score for ordinary businesses who complete the assessment is currently 50.9.

Meanwhile, KMC implemented a lot of initiatives to get their WELL certification ratings. These include pop up daycare, which are great for the employees. free transportation, subsidized co-living in CASA located on the outskirts of Bonifacio Global City.

CASA has a 160-bed capacity. The 6-story building is also Leadership in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and WELL certified. “It has tons of green space and we’ve tried to use high quality materials. It’s just a whole different standard of living,” McCullough said.

Furthermore, KMC has also lined up several corporate social responsibility (CSR)-related activities. It will organize a fun party coming up next month that will be for their CSR initiatives. Proceeds of next month’s activity will go to a nongovernment organization that helps girls that have been victims of abuse and victims of human trafficking.

By integrating sustainability into the core of its business model, he said KMC is setting a new standard for how companies can operate responsibly while still achieving commercial success.

“Our achievement of the B Corp certification marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a more inclusive and sustainable economy,” said McCullough.

“It reflects our deep-seated belief that businesses should be a force for good, and our commitment to this principle is embedded in everything we do. From the way we design our workspaces to foster collaboration and productivity, to how we engage with our clients and communities, we are dedicated to making a positive impact,” he explained.

Beyond these tangible advantages, KMC’s pursuit of B Corp certification is driven by a desire to be part of a larger movement of businesses dedicated to using their influence for the greater good. This aligns with the company’s overarching goal of redefining the conventional workplace to enrich the quality of work and life for its clients and staff.