Industrial Design students create sustainable ‘pasalubong’ packaging for local businesses

THE recently concluded Packaging Design Awards recognized the ingenuity of young students in sustainable and industry-standard pasalubong (souvenir) packaging designs for diverse micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from different regions in the Philippines.

Copresented by Fedrigoni Asia Ltd. and Prestige Quality Paper Products, producers of premium eco-friendly specialty paper for publishing, arts, and packaging, the initiative was organized by the Industrial Design Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB).

Twenty-nine budding talents rose to the challenge to develop products not only visually appealing to the global market but are, likewise, mindful of their environmental impact.

They were mentored by Benilde Industrial Design chairman Romeo Catap Jr. and educators Christian Pagulayan and Stuart Yang. They were joined by Fedrigoni Asia Ltd. marketing manager for Asia Pacific Kervin Valero.

In preparation for the competition, Valero, together with Prestige Quality Paper Products general manager Leah Marie Ayeng, guided the students on the fundamentals of ecological packaging design.

Under the supervision of the One Town One Product Philippines program of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the competitors collaborated with their chosen MSMEs to earn an overview of the brand.

Following the conceptualization process, they presented their ideas in an online clinic and received professional advice from the members of the Philippine Printing Technical Foundation (PPTF).

The prototypes were constructed using supplies from Fedrigoni Asia Ltd. and Prestige Quality Paper Products. These were exhibited at the 4th International Processing and Packaging (ProPak) Trade at the World Trade Center in Pasay.

To provide a more holistic learning experience, the participants, together with Catap, specially curated the Informa Markets-sponsored booth.

Among the entrants, Glenn Hernandez, Justin Osorio, Ralf Sales and Mikaela Asuncion of Team Benilde’t Different emerged as the champion. Their proposals for Tamagos Confectionaries included a triangular prism barquillos box that prevents the cylindrical biscuit from being crushed and a tasting menu-inspired layout that offers a complete experience of the available goods.

The outputs were pitched before a panel of experts: Design Center of the Philippines deputy executive director Lucky Lopez, Climate Change Commission chief information officer Riza Torrado, Philippine Retailers Association vice chairman and director for international Lorenzo Formoso, Pumapapel Crafts creative director and founder and Benilde Industrial Design alumna Amy Nayve, and Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS) senior trade and industry development specialist for the standards development division Ann Fernando.

The winners received cash prizes, project and internship opportunities, and the chance to manufacture their entries for the mainstream use of MSMEs.