IMF: PHL growth faster, but jobless rate to rise

WHILE the Philippine economy is expected to post faster growth this year, the jobless rate is also expected to increase in 2024 and 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF said the country’s GDP is expected to post a growth of 6.2 percent this year and next year. This is faster than the 6 percent estimate it released in January 2024.

However, IMF’s latest projections see the country’s unemployment rate rising to 5.1 percent this year and 5.2 percent next year.

“In the near term, the rollout of artificial intelligence could boost investment in some cases, with firms allocating more resources to integrate innovative tools and refine production processes,” the report stated.

“IMF staff analysis suggests that over the medium term, artificial intelligence could raise worker productivity and incomes and contribute to growth, but also cause job displacement and inequality,” it added.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed the last time the country’s unemployment rate was above 5 percent was in 2022 at 5.4 percent.

It has since declined to record-low levels with the latest figure pegged at 3.5 percent in February 2024. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/12/jobless-rate-slows-but-government-flags-exit-of-women-youth/)

IMF estimated that in emerging economies, which include the

Philippines, artificial intelligence could affect 40 percent of jobs.

The impact would be larger in advanced economies at 60 percent; and lesser at 26 percent in low-income countries.

Last year, PSA said the value of the country’s digital economy is over P2 trillion in 2022. The data showed the digital economy in 2022 amounted to P2.08 trillion, an 11-percent growth from the P1.87 trillion recorded in 2021. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/04/26/phl-digital-economy-now-worth-over-p2t-says-psa/)

Meanwhile, the IMF also expects the country’s inflation to be within the BSP’s 2 to 4 percent target. For 2024, inflation is expected to average 3.6 percent and will trend downward to an average of 3 percent in 2025.

“Near-term inflation expectations are an important pass-through channel because of their implications for both wage and price setting and have declined toward target levels in both advanced economies and emerging market and developing economies, although measures of financial-market-based inflation expectations have recently shown signs of a pickup in the US,” IMF said.

“Longer-term inflation expectations have remained anchored, despite the string of large shocks since 2020—with decisive communication and action by central banks safeguarding the credibility of their inflation targets—and contributed little to recent movements in core inflation,” IMF said.

Given expectations that inflation will start to cool, IMF expects interest rates to remain restrictive but poised to fall. This is also expected to fuel the appetite for acquiring assets in emerging market and developing economies, including the Philippines.

Further, IMF said sovereign spreads on government debts have already fallen from the peak recorded in July 2022. However, governments facing funding shortages are still expected to tap international debt markets in 2024.

“The outlook for inflation is broadly similar to that in the October 2023 WEO, with a downward revision for advanced economies, offset by an upward revision for emerging market and developing economies. Medium-term prospects for growth in world output and trade remain the lowest in decades, with the pace of convergence toward higher living standards slowing for middle- and lower-income countries,” IMF said.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





