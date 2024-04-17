FEF to UP economists: FDI boost needs Charter change

ECONOMISTS from the Foundation for Economic Freedom Inc. said it is high time for the Philippines to “try solving the problem” after the country has already spent “100 years of solitude” from Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs).

FEF disputed the arguments in the paper released by economists from the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE) that said an economic cha-cha was not necessary to attract FDIs. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/12/cha-cha-not-a-necessary-1st-step-to-lure-investments/)

Members of the FEF insisted that removing restrictions on foreign investments is a necessary first step in attracting FDIs in the Philippines. The UPSE economists said improving institutions and processes must be prioritized, but FEF said without “opening the door” to foreign business, they will not benefit from these institutional reforms.

“It is easy to find fault with proposed solutions to problems, while being completely comfortable with doing the exact same thing that created the problems in the first place. After 100 years of solitude from FDI, we believe it’s about time we try solving the problem,” FEF said in a rejoinder

to the UPSE paper.

“We firmly believe that RBH 7 [Resolution of Both Houses No. 7] and its counterpart RBH6 in the Senate will provide certainty to the country’s economic policy direction by giving our legislators the flexibility to create legislation that is responsive to global and domestic economic realities, for the benefit of the Filipino people,” the rejoinder stated.

FEF said it was not enough that calculations and theory be used to determine the impact of opening the economy to more foreign players since the country already has a “proof of concept” that is expected to yield results.

The members said the recent government decision liberalizing the renewable energy (RE) sector is expected to yield results as several billion dollars worth of investments have already been committed.

Once the country opened up the RE sector, FEF said Bloomberg identified the country as the 4th best destination for these investments. This transformed the country into the “new darling of the RE global industry.”

Potential investments in manufacturing of machinery needed for RE projects such as wind turbines and solar panels, FEF also said, can make the country a manufacturing hub for these machines in the region.

“Ten [10] seaports must be built to transport and build tools and machinery like turbines for wind energy, solar panels and batteries. This will translate to direct employment as well as livelihood opportunities from ancillary services to the RE sector,” FEF said, citing the speech of Undersecretary Sharon Garin in February 2024.

Earlier, the UPSE economists noted there seems to be a view that removing foreign restrictions is considered “a necessary first step” to attracting foreign investments.

However, their research showed more than just increasing FDIs, the quality of these investments is more important in ensuring better and sustainable economic growth.

The economists said FDIs are not a panacea to the country’s economic woes. They noted that while FDIs benefit the economy, these benefits are not limitless.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data showed that the country’s foreign direct investments (FDI) nearly doubled in January 2024.

FDI net inflows surged 89.9 percent to $907 million in January 2024 from the $478-million net inflows posted in January 2023. However, this was mainly driven by debt instruments which more than doubled during the period.

Data showed nonresidents’ net investments in debt instruments soared 173.2 percent to $820 million in January 2024 from $300 million in January 2023.