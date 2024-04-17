Eternal Chapels opens new branch in Cagayan de Oro City

Eternal Chapels and Mortuary Services unveiled their second branch in Cagayan de Oro City, marking the sixth Eternal Chapels branch in the Philippines. The blessing and inauguration ceremony took place on the site located at #86 Toribio Chavez St., Cagayan de Oro City, more popularly known as Divisioria, on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The event commenced with a thanksgiving mass led by Rev. Fr. Fermin Tan, Parish Priest of the Immaculate Conception – Bulua, followed by the ceremonial ribbon cutting and blessing. Among the distinguished guests were the executives of Eternal Chapels including Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Vice Chairman Benjamin V. Ramos, Treasurer D. Antoinette C. Cabangon-Jacinto, Vice President for Sales Jose Antonio V. Rivera, and branch manager Amor S. Leodones.

Additionally, the occasion was graced by special guests, including Atty. John Apatan, Division Chief of the Insurance Commission, who later conducted an ocular inspection of the columbarium units of Eternal Plans; Atty. Cassie Jaraula-Lim, Atty. Adrian C. Barba, representatives from sister companies of the ALC Group, and the Eternal Gardens sales force.

Spanning a floor area of 580 sqm, the branch features 7 wake chapels, including 4 chapels with family rooms and 3 regular chapels. Each chapel can accommodate up to 50 guests, with the flexibility to merge chapels for larger gatherings of up to 100 guests.

Every Eternal Chapels branch is designed with convenience in mind, offering fully air-conditioned rooms, free Wi-Fi, and round-the-clock security. The company also takes pride in its team of highly trained professionals, who are experts in embalming and other mortuary services, dedicated to providing exceptional care to families during their most challenging times.

“We are happy to see the Eternal Group expanding and growing. This reflects the vision of our founder, my father, Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, to provide quality memorial care accessible to Filipinos,” remarked D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Chairman and CEO of Eternal Chapels.

“Before my father passed away, I sought his approval to expand our services in memorial care by offering chapels and mortuaries. Thankfully, I received his blessing, and now we are growing. This city, Cagayan de Oro, is very close to our hearts as it is the home of the inaugural branch of Eternal Chapels located in Barangay Bulua. I want to thank my officers for their hard work in realizing our mission, and, more importantly, we are grateful to all our clients who continue to place their trust in us,” he added.

The management and operation of Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Plaza Divisoria, Cagayan de Oro City, were officially turned over to Eternal Chapels and Mortuary Services on August 26, 2022. Eternal Chapels management pledged to continue the service, but this time with the Eternal brand of excellence.

Eternal Chapels now operates six branches in key cities, including Brgy. Bulua, Cagayan de Oro City; Naga City, Cabuyao City, Batangas City, Cabanatuan City, and this newly inaugurated branch in Divisioria Plaza, Cagayan de Oro.

Eternal Chapels is part of the Eternal Memorial Group, along with sister companies Eternal Gardens, Eternal Crematory, and Eternal Plans. The group is a subsidiary of the larger conglomerate, ALC Group of Companies, founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and currently led by Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon.