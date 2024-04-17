Eastern Communications hikes capex

Eastern Communications has announced that it is increasing its capital expenditures (capex) to P1.15 billion this year from P1.03 billion the year prior to further expand and strengthen its network.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Eastern Communication executives said the goal for 2024 is to reach more business districts to capture more of the enterprise market.

“There are a few more sites that are due for completion towards the end of the year—that’s about four to five customer access networks,” Eastern Communications EVP Delfin Lopez said. “The capex is intended for our tech refresh and diversities, which fill up the P1.15 billion for 2024.” Tech refresh, he said, refers to the replacement of “obsolete components of the network,” while diversity refers to building up resiliency to segments that “we are exposed” to ensure that there will be “very minimal outage.”

As of end-2023, Eastern Communications has a fiber cable network of over 9,760 kilometers with a total of 180 notes in 42 business cities across the Philippines.

Mike Castaneda, the company’s VP and head of sales, noted that the increased capex spend will allow Eastern to “strengthen” its nationwide coverage. “We will continue to expand to next wave cities. We want to accelerate growth through ICT solutions because companies are now looking for ways to improve their services, how they deliver those services, and efficiencies in spending,” he said.

Eastern Communications is banking on its ICT services to drive as much as 62 percent of its top line this year, a huge leap from the measly 6-percent contribution in 2018. At end-2023, the vertical contributed as much as 57 percent to the company’s revenues.

“For 2024, the target is 62 percent revenue contribution of ICT services, mostly managed services,” he said.

The company intends to focus on buffing up its network in Iloilo, Davao, Bohol, Boracay, Cagayan de Pro, Bacolod, and Dumaguete — all have the “potential to enhance national connectivity.”

Furthermore, the company intends to introduce a broader array of business management tools and business applications as well as cybersecurity solutions such as DDoS Protected IDs.

Eastern Communications Co-Coordinator Aileen Regio noted that the expansion and diversification of services aims to help bridge the digital divide in underserved communities.

“These developments are driven by the company’s commitment to national connectivity, economic growth, and digital inclusion.”