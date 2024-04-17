Davao politicians still mum on expulsion from HNP

DAVAO CITY—Four Davao politicians remained silent about their expulsion from the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the dominant political party in the Davao Region identified with Vice President Sara Duterte.

Davao del Norte Vice Gov. Oyo Uy, his father, Tagum City Rey Uy, his cousin Davao de Oro Vice Gov. Jayvee Tyron Uy and Davao de Oro Rep. Maricar Zamora have not yet issued any statement following their expulsion, which came a day after the controversial pro-Duterte rally at the sports complex in Tagum City on Sunday night.

The HNP expelled the four “in light of recent events and actions that have been found to conflict with the core principles and policies of our Party.”

The Duterte allies supposedly frowned upon the move of Vice Gov. Oyo Uy to sit as temporary governor despite their plan to contest the Malacanang order to suspend Gov. Edwin Jubahib because of the latter’s decision to hold the pro-Duterte Maisug rally at the sports complex in Tagum City.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government said the Malacanang order was not about the rally but stemmed from a complaint of a provincial board member that Jubahib allegedly abused his power.

Besides, the camp of the HNP said the Uys and Rep. Zamora openly supported Speaker Martin Romualdez, a political nemesis of the Dutertes.

Although the HNP expelled them from party, the letter also acknowledged their contribution to the party. “Your participation has been appreciated and this decision was not made lightly,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the organizers of the pro-Duterte rally in Tagum City said it was correcting a statement emanating from their camp which supposedly castigated the Army for removing its personnel from the Maisug rally.

Lorraine Marie T. Badoy, a supporter of former President Duterte, said “Correction: it’s not true that Presidential Adviser for Eastern Mindanao ordered the pullout of Army from Maisug rally.”

“The earlier report was relayed to us by the Army but what they meant was the Army band. And Sir Leo so out of security concerns. Mea culpa,” Badoy said.

The Army’s 10th Infantry Division Commander Major General Allan Hambala on Sunday also denied he was ordered by Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno to pull out his troops in the Davao del Norte Sports Complex.

Hambala said it was his decision to reposition his troops to the second and third layer of security plan as soldiers were not supposed to be in the immediate vicinity of the rally. He said it was the police who were mandated to implement crowd control and at the same time secure the attendees.