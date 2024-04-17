CPM explores other measures to stop spread of plant diseases

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Commission on Phytosanitary Measures (CPM) met last Monday to discuss further measures to stop the spread of plant pests and diseases.

The CPM is the governing body of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), convening annually to assess the global state of plant health and review progress towards achieving the Convention’s objectives. In 2023, IPPC welcomed the Federal Republic of Somalia as the 185th contracting party to the multilateral treaty.

“The consequences of unchecked pest and disease outbreaks are far-reaching and can inflict irreversible damage on ecosystems, trade, and the global food supply,” said Qu Dongyu, director-general of FAO, in his opening address to the 18th Session of the commission.

FAO noted that changing weather patterns and rising temperatures across the world have changed the geographic distribution and intensity of plant pests and diseases. This makes the work of the CPM in facilitating international cooperation and information exchange on early detection, rapid response, and coordinated control efforts indispensable, according to Qu.

One example of a destructive plant disease is caused by the fungus Fusarium Tropical Race 4 (TR4). The extensive damage it inflicts on banana crops was highlighted at the World Banana Forum’s 4th Global Conference, recently hosted by FAO. Exacerbated by the impacts of climate change, yield losses due to TR4 affect more than 400 million farmers, producers and rural households who depend on this staple crop.

The IPPC is working together with FAO to help banana-producing countries combat TR4. The IPPC Secretariat coordinates the global efforts to prevent the entry and spread of TR4. In addition to raising awareness on TR4 and conducting simulation exercises in various countries, IPPC has produced a guide to effectively prevent, prepare for, and manage TR4.

At the COP28, FAO launched the “Global Roadmap for Achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2 (SDG2) without Breaching the 1.5°C Threshold.” One of the domains of action identified in the roadmap is the protection of crops using integrated pest management to reduce reliance on chemical products.

Discussions focused on amendments to phytosanitary standards, including criteria to determine host status of fruit to fruit flies, the requirements for establishing pest free areas, and cold treatment for a pest called false codling moth.

FAO also noted that the IPPC ePhyto Solution has proven that safe trade can be expedited through digital phytosanitary certification. By December 2023, more than 5 million ePhyto certificates were successfully exchanged by 88 active user countries, while the total number of registered countries has increased to 128.